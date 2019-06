Imran Khan humiliates saudi king, walks away and doesnt wait for kings response

Imran Khan In Hot Water For 'insult' To King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Of Saudi Arabia, Here's What Happened



In an embarrassing incident, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan received flak by his own countrymen and even the Saudi Arabia after failing to adhere to diplomatic ethics and allegedly disrespecting the King of the Kingdom.



The two leaders met for the Arab nation's OIC summit at Mecca in Saudi Arabia, during which Khan was received by King Salman bin Abdulaziz on arrival at the holy city wherein Khan spoke to the translator instead of the King, and walked off brazenly as the interpreter was still translating for the King.



Furthermore, the Prime Minister of Pakistan failed to bid a proper goodbye to the King and made finger gestures before walking off.



It is known that the Saudi government protested this gesture towards their monarch, and expressed their displeasure to Pakistan for breaking diplomatic protocol. Following the incident, bilateral meetings between the two leaders was canceled by the King reportedly. Although, Khan ended up meeting with the Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.



This incident angered Twitter wherein Khan was called out for lacking basic diplomatic etiquettes.









Weird — Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan spoke to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, walked out as the interpreter was translating his comments to the King. Finger gestures. With no goodbyes.

Weird — Pakistan's PM Imran Khan spoke to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, walked out as the interpreter was translating his comments to the King. Finger gestures. With no goodbyes. the Saudis have apparently protested the behavior



Pakistan's Imran Khan spoke to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, walked out & left the interpreter to translate for the King.

Pakistan's Imran Khan spoke to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, walked out & left the interpreter to translate for the King.

It is a joke to think that Saudi Arabia has united the Muslim world.







He said something to HM King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, walked out & left the interpreter to translate for the King. This was insulting & breach of diplomatic norms, and because of this many important meetings were cancelled by Saudis.



This is beyond insulting. PM Imran Khan enters, says something to King Salman, walks out casually before the interpreter translates and the King responds.



This is beyond insulting. PM Imran Khan enters, says something to King Salman, walks out casually before the interpreter translates and the King responds.

I'd suggest the "selection committee" to teach diplomatic manners when they select PM of Pakistan.

At the Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Khan has supposedly blamed the West for 'Islamophobia' and stated that Islam has nothing to do with terrorism.

Meanwhile, relation between India and Pakistan remains strained as two days back on Saturday Imran Khan's 'Naya' Pakistan, pulled old tricks out of its bag and sabotaged the Iftar party hosted by Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria in Islamabad.



The Indian diplomat hosted an Iftar party and sent out invitations to a large number of people. However as soon as the guests starting arriving, several teams of Pakistani intelligence agencies stopped people outside and obstructed them from coming in. Some of the guests were harassed and threatened over the phone.



Indian high Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria apologised to the guests who were aggressively turned away from the Iftar party and said that such intimidatory tactics deeply disappointing.