Imran khan have no balls .....

Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

yes, i am right. and before you people say i am a patwari. i am not. i live in karachi. also i support IK. but he talk too much and i see no practical at all. he had chances to run over this imported govt but he didnt do it. now he is playing cat and mouse with establishment.

PDM is effing screwing common man. forget about 2 times meal. i bought some breakfast stuff last night.
since i cant make roti. i have to buy rusk and eggs , tea , milk from bakery

i bought 250g rusk for 50rs ( which was stale )
one egg for 25rs ( which was rotten)
one sachet of tea 30rs ( which only last 2 times)
200ml packet of tea whitener 45rs ( not even a proper milk )

no one is interested to help awam. forget pdm. no fauj. no pti. no ji, no tlp. none are interested to listen anything. people are suffering to have a meal for a day.


i think its the last chance PTI has right now. call the awam to run over islamabad and end the PDM.
 
yes, i am right. and before you people say i am a patwari. i am not. i live in karachi. also i support IK. but he talk too much and i see no practical at all. he had chances to run over this imported govt but he didnt do it. now he is playing cat and mouse with establishment.

PDM is effing screwing common man. forget about 2 times meal. i bought some breakfast stuff last night.
since i cant make roti. i have to buy rusk and eggs , tea , milk from bakery

i bought 250g rusk for 50rs ( which was stale )
one egg for 25rs ( which was rotten)
one sachet of tea 30rs ( which only last 2 times)
200ml packet of tea whitener 45rs ( not even a proper milk )

no one is interested to help awam. forget pdm. no fauj. no pti. no ji, no tlp. none are interested to listen anything. people are suffering to have a meal for a day.


i think its the last chance PTI has right now. call the awam to run over islamabad and end the PDM.
He's already done what your suggesting, he held long march and it ended badly and IK had to back off, why should IK make the same mistake again. Do you want him to fail again because no more than 40K people turn up out of 220M+. That's not a revolutionary march.

At the moment he is pressurising the establishment to hold a dialogue with him so a solution can be found and then new elections will be held. The real power is not PDM but the neutrals, you need their support to make changes in Pakistan and the neutrals are pressurised by the international establishment to tow their line.

IK needs to agree with the establishment regarding foreign policy, relations and internal security, he will then be back as PM celebrating victory and naya Pakistan.
 
Army needs to be enlightened not fought. Khan is doing the that
It's led by bajwa not Buddha and no one wants to fight the army, that's civil war, no country survives a civil war

But we should block the country till they hold a free country - you can easily do that

Block the ports, highway's through protest movement, TLP style but a little less violent , you don't need to March towards Islamabad

Just in your local cities, block down the country
 
yes, i am right. and before you people say i am a patwari. i am not. i live in karachi. also i support IK. but he talk too much and i see no practical at all. he had chances to run over this imported govt but he didnt do it. now he is playing cat and mouse with establishment.

PDM is effing screwing common man. forget about 2 times meal. i bought some breakfast stuff last night.
since i cant make roti. i have to buy rusk and eggs , tea , milk from bakery

i bought 250g rusk for 50rs ( which was stale )
one egg for 25rs ( which was rotten)
one sachet of tea 30rs ( which only last 2 times)
200ml packet of tea whitener 45rs ( not even a proper milk )

no one is interested to help awam. forget pdm. no fauj. no pti. no ji, no tlp. none are interested to listen anything. people are suffering to have a meal for a day.


i think its the last chance PTI has right now. call the awam to run over islamabad and end the PDM.
Being middle class
I can understand that but last time imran Khan tried to run over Islamabad with public
Government used all state resources on public and security forces unleashed hell on women and common citizens.

It's military high command who needs to understand the suffering of common man because security forces works on their order and they're the one protecting this PDM government all this time
But Guess what they don't care about common citizens they're busy in their games

And public can't afford to pick weapon and attack anyone coming in their way
This will further worsen the situation for country and eventually public
 
i think its the last chance PTI has right now. call the awam to run over islamabad and end the PDM.
last chance, eh? What then? You'll stop supporting IK? and then what? Zardari will stop screwing you out of pity?

Being middle class
I can understand that but last time imran Khan tried to run over Islamabad with public
Government used all state resources on public and security forces unleashed hell on women and common citizens.

It's military high command who needs to understand the suffering of common man because security forces works on their order and they're the one protecting this PDM government all this time
But Guess what they don't care about common citizens they're busy in their games

And public can't afford to pick weapon and attack anyone coming in their way
This will further worsen the situation for country and eventually public
The upside to IK's inaction is the chors will drown further in their own incompetence. The down side is the country is being irreparably fucked with every passing day. and depending on where you stand and whether you see this as an upside or downside, the military is losing it's cred with every passing day.

It's led by bajwa not Buddha and no one wants to fight the army, that's civil war, no country survives a civil war

But we should block the country till they hold a free country - you can easily do that

Block the ports, highway's through protest movement, TLP style but a little less violent , you don't need to March towards Islamabad

Just in your local cities, block down the country
A large part of the populace supports IK's narrative but not enough to partake in political activity besides voting. Any street agitation or blocking will have to be very swift, or it will compound that silent majority's miseries the longer it goes on. Which is blocking just Isl for a swift blow is preferable. Plus, a long march will build momentum and public support.
 
IK needs to agree with the establishment regarding foreign policy, relations and internal security, he will then be back as PM
Then he'll be no different than the others. He'll be the establishment's little puppet and still won't be allowed to proceed against the chors for the fear that he will get too big for his boots (or for someone else's boots for that matter :D ). Which is why he needs to come in gun's blazing this time. and not by scrounging for support.
 
It's military high command who needs to understand the suffering of common man because security forces works on their order and they're the one protecting this PDM government all this time
But Guess what they don't care about common citizens they're busy in their games
The high command fears international powers, they want to implement policy of staying quiet and slowly improving your weak country, slowly improving economy, military, imports, exports etc. They don't want confrontation with the west and then upset uncle Sam and allies, we forget that even our so called brotherly gulf states are with the USA and West. What outcome will Pakistan face? Who will invest? Who will you trade with? What natural resources you have? Inventions? Technology?

IK should tell the nation how will he deal with these problems if he wants to stand up for Pakistan and put Pakistan first. I am sure the establishment must have billions of investments in the west? Does IK have alternative plans where Pakistan will not suffer and will continue to grow to stay rivals with India.

I am not saying establishment is correct but I believe this is what the High Command agree upon and this is why they all support Bajwa, you cannot blame one General, they're the most professional, disciplined, educated people in Pakistan and they make decisions based on the policy they agree on.
 
last chance, eh? What then? You'll stop supporting IK? and then what? Zardari will stop screwing you out of pity?


The upside to IK's inaction is the chors will drown further in their own incompetence. The down side is the country is being irreparably fucked with every passing day. and depending on where you stand and whether you see this as an upside or downside, the military is losing it's cred with every passing day.
They're used to it , Musharraf era officers weren't allowed to go out in their uniforms because public didn't like army all that much

But they recovered that lost ground after Rahil Sharif - which country in the world "wants" to dislike thier Army?

It's when the army starts hindering the devalopment of the country, that's where the dislike starts

So they think it's temporary, they're used to f-ing up, Rahil Sharif type Coas showing up and building up thier image only for them to f up again - rinse and repeat

So they know the cred is down but they think it's temporary like always

The high command fears international powers, they want to implement policy of staying quiet and slowly improving your weak country, slowly improving economy, military, imports, exports etc. They don't want confrontation with the west and then upset uncle Sam and allies, we forget that even our so called brotherly gulf states are with the USA and West. What outcome will Pakistan face? Who will invest? Who will you trade with? What natural resources you have? Inventions? Technology?

IK should tell the nation how will he deal with these problems if he wants to stand up for Pakistan and put Pakistan first. I am sure the establishment must have billions of investments in the west? Does IK have alternative plans where Pakistan will not suffer and will continue to grow to stay rivals with India.

I am not saying establishment is correct but I believe this is what the High Command agree upon and this is why they all support Bajwa, you cannot blame one General, they're the most professional, disciplined, educated people in Pakistan and they make decisions based on the policy they agree on.
This- perfectly explained
 
Army needs to be enlightened not fought. Khan is doing the that
if you are hoping on him getting the support of enlightened conscientious objectors inside the army, you're on the wrong road. The solution is to make the cost of public image too high for them for supporting the chors and that's happening, just not fast enough as we'd like.
 
Then he'll be no different than the others. He'll be the establishment's little puppet and still won't be allowed to proceed against the chors for the fear that he will get too big for his boots (or for someone else's boots for that matter :D ). Which is why he needs to come in gun's blazing this time. and not by scrounging for support.
True, he will be the same. The establishment wants to keep rivals relevant just incase they're needed to scare IK, plus its good politics, divide and rule. The same with religious parties, they're good for politics and as a pressure group.
 
The high command fears international powers, they want to implement policy of staying quiet and slowly improving your weak country, slowly improving economy, military, imports, exports etc. They don't want confrontation with the west and then upset uncle Sam and allies, we forget that even our so called brotherly gulf states are with the USA and West. What outcome will Pakistan face? Who will invest? Who will you trade with? What natural resources you have? Inventions? Technology?
With this sort of political instability every 4th year will never let you have economic stability
Never letting any PM complete his isn't helpful to Pakistan but only to military
Pakistan was close to 400 bilion Dollars GDP with 5.5+% for consecutive years for first time and 30+ billion growth
Someone didn't like this and try to sell narrative of country getting Bankcorrupt due to IK.


It's more of military own problems than foreign pressure when they see someone else getting more control and consolidating power they sideline him and try to get him in control

And please don't act like if khan would have remained in power west would have sanctioned us like Russia korea or Iran and completely shutting us down
 
The high command fears international powers, they want to implement policy of staying quiet and slowly improving your weak country, slowly improving economy, military, imports, exports etc. They don't want confrontation with the west and then upset uncle Sam and allies, we forget that even our so called brotherly gulf states are with the USA and West. What outcome will Pakistan face? Who will invest? Who will you trade with? What natural resources you have? Inventions? Technology?

IK should tell the nation how will he deal with these problems if he wants to stand up for Pakistan and put Pakistan first. I am sure the establishment must have billions of investments in the west? Does IK have alternative plans where Pakistan will not suffer and will continue to grow to stay rivals with India.

I am not saying establishment is correct but I believe this is what the High Command agree upon and this is why they all support Bajwa, you cannot blame one General, they're the most professional, disciplined, educated people in Pakistan and they make decisions based on the policy they agree on.
I used to believe that too. But, I fail to see how their little adventure recently helps with that. Everything was going perfectly. We'd just survived a once in a century pandemic with flying colors after having prevent a default in 2018. Now, if you think it's because IK was being stubborn regarding giving bases to the US. Fine. But, why were they shielding the chors from accountability all this time. Which leads me to believe that they feared for their own hide as they are not the saints we thought of them. They are part of the same elite IK wants to cut down to size. Their number just hadn't come up yet. Otherwise, if they seemed pretty okay with PPP rule when the things you mentioned weren't so great and with PMLN rule when they were bleeding the reserves dry and piling up circular debt.

But they recovered that lost ground after Rahil Sharif - which country in the world "wants" to dislike thier Army?
That depends on if the country still sees them as their army after all they put the country through, That's why the balochs and sindhis and the pushtun nationalists hate them. Bcoz, they don't see them as their army. Rather the punjabi army. If this shit goes on, God Forbid, soon they will be other-ized in punjab as well

It's when the army starts hindering the devalopment of the country, that's where the dislike starts
Well, they just did. Much more than hinder the development, in fact.

So they think it's temporary, they're used to f-ing up, Rahil Sharif type Coas showing up and building up thier image only for them to f up again - rinse and repeat

So they know the cred is down but they think it's temporary like always
They just might get surprised. Besides, in the long run. times are changing and it's a whole new world. They will eventually run of their little PR tricks, case in point: ISPR.

True, he will be the same. The establishment wants to keep rivals relevant just incase they're needed to scare IK, plus its good politics, divide and rule. The same with religious parties, they're good for politics and as a pressure group.
THIS, brother. They want to keep playing God and pit one against the other where needed. IK, by the grace of Allah, has gotten so big, he threatens that position. and they are fighting back out of the self preservation instinct, not because of their magnanimity and desire for the betterment of this country and it's good relations with the world/US.

What do you suppose will happen when IK wins 2/3rd majority and comes back to power? You fear he'll not get along with the US. The US too will have to deal with him one way or the other. It's a two way street.
 

