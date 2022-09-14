Imran khan have no balls .....

PakAlp said: The high command fears international powers, they want to implement policy of staying quiet and slowly improving your weak country, slowly improving economy, military, imports, exports etc. They don't want confrontation with the west and then upset uncle Sam and allies, we forget that even our so called brotherly gulf states are with the USA and West. What outcome will Pakistan face? Who will invest? Who will you trade with? What natural resources you have? Inventions? Technology?



IK should tell the nation how will he deal with these problems if he wants to stand up for Pakistan and put Pakistan first. I am sure the establishment must have billions of investments in the west? Does IK have alternative plans where Pakistan will not suffer and will continue to grow to stay rivals with India.



I am not saying establishment is correct but I believe this is what the High Command agree upon and this is why they all support Bajwa, you cannot blame one General, they're the most professional, disciplined, educated people in Pakistan and they make decisions based on the policy they agree on.

But they recovered that lost ground after Rahil Sharif - which country in the world "wants" to dislike thier Army?

It's when the army starts hindering the devalopment of the country, that's where the dislike starts

So they think it's temporary, they're used to f-ing up, Rahil Sharif type Coas showing up and building up thier image only for them to f up again - rinse and repeat

So they know the cred is down but they think it's temporary like always



So they know the cred is down but they think it's temporary like always Click to expand...

True, he will be the same. The establishment wants to keep rivals relevant just incase they're needed to scare IK, plus its good politics, divide and rule. The same with religious parties, they're good for politics and as a pressure group.

I used to believe that too. But, I fail to see how their little adventure recently helps with that. Everything was going perfectly. We'd just survived a once in a century pandemic with flying colors after having prevent a default in 2018. Now, if you think it's because IK was being stubborn regarding giving bases to the US. Fine. But, why were they shielding the chors from accountability all this time. Which leads me to believe that they feared for their own hide as they are not the saints we thought of them. They are part of the same elite IK wants to cut down to size. Their number just hadn't come up yet. Otherwise, if they seemed pretty okay with PPP rule when the things you mentioned weren't so great and with PMLN rule when they were bleeding the reserves dry and piling up circular debt.That depends on if thestill sees them asarmy after all they put thethrough, That's why the balochs and sindhis and the pushtun nationalists hate them. Bcoz, they don't see them asarmy. Rather the punjabi army. If this shit goes on, God Forbid, soon they will be other-ized in punjab as wellWell, they just did. Much more than hinder the development, in fact.They just might get surprised. Besides, in the long run. times are changing and it's a whole new world. They will eventually run of their little PR tricks, case in point: ISPR.THIS, brother. They want to keep playing God and pit one against the other where needed. IK, by the grace of Allah, has gotten so big, he threatens that position. and they are fighting back out of the self preservation instinct, not because of their magnanimity and desire for the betterment of this country and it's good relations with the world/US.What do you suppose will happen when IK wins 2/3rd majority and comes back to power? You fear he'll not get along with the US. The US too will have to deal with him one way or the other. It's a two way street.