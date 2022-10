muhammadhafeezmalik said:



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582983832176709632 Imran Khan has never used KP government helicopter for a election campaign. When Chief Minister KP was going to monitor the flood relief activities in Swat and Mardan, Imran Khan was taken along. Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Gauhar's answer to the Election Commission Click to expand...

Nearly ten years of Govt in KPK and nothing to show apart from money wasted for the Jalsas, dharnas and Khan sahib's expenses. No wonder KPK is on the verge of defaulting for the first time in the history of Pakistan.