Imran Khan has become inevitable

So after all this circus, it has become apparent that Imran khan has become the only inevitable and relevant option of Pakistani politics. King makes have run out of options here. And even if they so much want, they cannot keep IK out of power by force and engineering in next elections by any kind of jugaars. What are the options?

1. Repeat same experiment and bring back PDM tola back in power with criminal cases on 99% of them and risk even bigger fierce public reaction against such engineering.
2. Give a near-majority to PMLN or PPP, while no real public support exists on ground and across Pakistan, + massive criminal cases. Again fierce public and PTI reaction on such engineering.
3. Install a long term puppet technocratic setup and keep all or some mainstream parties out of power. Won't work.
4. Military take over : out of question.

Brings you back to square one: IK becomes THE only inevitable acceptable option with massive voter bases across all provinces and walks of life. Farmers, Lawyers, businessmen, military men, educated class, mazdoor tabka, women, youth, celebs, and even molvi class, all in his camp.

IK just became inevitable and everyone will just have to accept it.
 
I think the establishment has realized people are sick and tired of sharifs and zardaris, and especially the youth who will never accept them. This isn't the 90s anymore. The establishment will likely create another Frankenstein, someone who caters to the youth like IK and says all the right things, but someone who they can control.
 
Only Thanos is inevitable IK is more akin to Tony stark. :cheers:
 
Doubt it. Electronic voting taken away, overseas Pakistani vote taken away, NAB amended. Next election is ripe for rigging.... Shame on Bajwa for effing up this country.
 

