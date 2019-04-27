What's new

Imran Khan Government's Midterm Review: Economy and Foreign Policy

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,624
65
6,850
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Imran Khan Government's Midterm Review: Economy and Foreign Policy

Imran Khan's government has completed about half of its 5-year term it won in 2018. What are its accomplishments? Where has it failed in ter...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Imran Khan's government has completed about half of its 5-year term it won in 2018. What are its accomplishments? Where has it failed in terms of economy and foreign policy.

Economy:

Imran Khan inherited a serious balance of payments crisis cased by flat exports and record high imports in 2013-2018 period under Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government. while the PTI government was still dealing with it, the country and the world were hit by COVID19 pandemic that devastated the global economy.

Pakistan's Trade July2020-Jan2021. Source: Arif Habib



The 2019 International Monetary Fund's bailout required the PTI government to significantly devalue the Pakistani rupee to make exports competitive, and to raise interest rates to slow down imports. These actions triggered inflation, particularly food inflation, as energy and fertilizer prices rose.


The global COVID19 pandemic hit Pakistan and the world while the PTI government was still trying to stabilize the economy. The global economy slowed down as a result of lockdowns imposed around the world to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. It impacted South Asian economies but Pakistan was thankfully spared the worst of it.

Pakistan Vehicle Sales 1H FY20-21. Source: Arif Habib


Now Pakistani economy is finally stabilizing and a strong recovery is underway. The recovery is led particularly by the construction and manufacturing sector as evident from double digit increases in cement consumption and large scale manufacturing growth.

Foreign Policy:

One of Pakistan's key foreign policy successes is the US-Taliban Peace Deal. But now there is uncertainty surrounding it with the inauguration of President Joseph Biden. Biden's election and the growing rivalry between US and rising China have changed the calculus in South Asia and the Middle East regions, impacting Pakistan. Former President Trump's erratic behavior has also contributed to it.

Based on Biden's record as Obama's vice president, it is expected that the new US president will continue to support a stable Pakistan. A suggestion that has been made by former State Department officials Shumaila Chaudhry and Vali Nasr is for the US to take advantage of Pakistan's free trade deal with China by setting up value-added re-export units in the country.

Please watch this discussion with Faraz Darvesh as host and Dr. Owais Saleem, Sabahat Ashraf and Riaz Haq as panelists:










Related Links:





Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review




Pakistan Tech Exports Soaring

COVID19 Pandemic

Pakistan's Balance of Payments Crises

Pakistan Brings Together China, Russia and US for Aman21 Naval Drills

Pakistan Remittance Soar 21X

Pakistan's Growing Human Capital

Two Million Pakistanis Entering Job Market Every Year

Pakistan Most Urbanized in South Asia

Hindu Population Growth Rate in Pakistan

Food Inflation in Pakistan



How "Illiterate" Are Pakistan's "Illiterate" Cell Phone Users?


Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Imran Khan Government's Midterm Review: Economy and Foreign Policy

Imran Khan's government has completed about half of its 5-year term it won in 2018. What are its accomplishments? Where has it failed in ter...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

艹艹艹
Joint Communique of the Leaders' Roundtable of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Coopera
Replies
1
Views
455
oprih
oprih

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom