Imran khan giving me heart attack in USA; CPI highest in 30 years

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,254
10
15,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
CPI goes to 6.2% in USA highest in 30 years

Damn you IK. I left pakistan because of you but you follow me every where
When will maryum nawaz come so we can end the witches rule(dont get me wrong i am not talking about maryum being the witch its the other lady IK wife whom name i forget)

Screenshot_20211111-235415.jpg

Nvidia yay..i am up 100%
Thank you maryum nawaz
Me at gas pump..look how old i look now
Damn you IK
images (7).jpeg
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
I don't know if you know this, but the United States is not some impoverished third world country where the poorest struggle to put one meal a day on the table.
Click to expand...
No its not i was just yelling at homeless guy telling him the same thing
images (10).jpeg


Worse off, arabs are giving us free oil but IK is doing corruption and stoving off money to himslef

Nawaz sharif averted crisis by printing money, but IK is refusing to do so:mad::mad::mad::mad:
I also yelled at me lebanese friend..when he complained about inflation i told him pakistan isnt as poor as lebanon..only poor countries have inflation..
images (11).jpeg
 
One of those post panic threads

Tabbar k sath Sarakri umray to kujaa rhy Yeh 80 lakh ki qawaali kis ny suni isb m ya nahi Sunni?
 
PS
he is also a fan of mujay kyon nikala
AP17316378840712-640x400.jpg


You can see me in this photo protesting against IK for inflation i am just behind our great leader
images (12).jpeg
 
