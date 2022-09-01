Imran Khan getting wrong advice about Contempt Case!!

Unfortunately Imran Khan is getting wrong advice how to go about the contempt court. Court had an authority whether right or wrong. Passing uncontrolled remarks about the ADSJ Zeba Chaudhary was giving stump chance to NEUTRALS.

Someone should tell him to not get angry.

He is unnecessarily putting landmines in his own path and getting into trap.

Whatever the situation he should know what is he saying especially about judiciary.