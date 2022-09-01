What's new

Imran Khan getting wrong advice about Contempt Case!!

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,468
0
3,187
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Unfortunately Imran Khan is getting wrong advice how to go about the contempt court. Court had an authority whether right or wrong. Passing uncontrolled remarks about the ADSJ Zeba Chaudhary was giving stump chance to NEUTRALS.
Someone should tell him to not get angry.
He is unnecessarily putting landmines in his own path and getting into trap.
Whatever the situation he should know what is he saying especially about judiciary.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,554
-5
15,567
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
imadul said:
Unfortunately Imran Khan is getting wrong advice how to go about the contempt court. Court had an authority whether right or wrong. Passing uncontrolled remarks about the ADSJ Zeba Chaudhary was giving stump chance to NEUTRALS.
Someone should tell him to not get angry.
He is unnecessarily putting landmines in his own path and getting into trap.
Whatever the situation he should know what is he saying especially about judiciary.

Best advice anyone has given to IK so far.
 

