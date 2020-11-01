What's new

IMRAN KHAN FUNNY TEAM

He's not lying.

Don't you see majority of expats here avid supporter of Imran Khan and lecturing us about the benefits of inflation?

And if you are surprised about his statement, Imran Khan lives in 300 kanal villa, was married to a Jewish royalty and his kids live in England. The rest of his cabinet has offshore accounts in rich countries!.

Are you really surprised these "elites" don't know what Pakistanis are going through?
 
He's not lying.

Don't you see majority of expats here avid supporter of Imran Khan and lecturing us about the benefits of inflation?

And if you are surprised about his statement, Imran Khan lives in 300 kanal villa, was married to a Jewish royalty and his kids live in England. The rest of his cabinet has offshore accounts in rich countries!.

Are you really surprised these "elites" don't know what Pakistanis are going through?
So please tell me residence size of nani ama and nawaj?
 
I don't know what's wrong with Pakistanis. It looks like we have poor comprehension skills.

Dr. Reza Baqir said that the families of overseas Pakistanis stand to benefit from the weakened rupee. He did not say that overseas Pakistanis will benefit.

That makes perfect sense. Let's say if someone sends $100 from the US, it used to be worth PKR 16,500. Now it's worth PKR 17,300. So they have an extra PKR 800.

Why is that so hard to understand?
 
He's not lying.

Don't you see majority of expats here avid supporter of Imran Khan and lecturing us about the benefits of inflation?

And if you are surprised about his statement, Imran Khan lives in 300 kanal villa, was married to a Jewish royalty and his kids live in England. The rest of his cabinet has offshore accounts in rich countries!.

Are you really surprised these "elites" don't know what Pakistanis are going through?
What a mish mash of garbage.
The villa he lives in is in Pakistan, not in some posh district of London or Dubai.
He married Jemima before even entering politics, his children's are living with their mother whose family were already billionaires unlike the Polo playing Patwari putter. Patwari Tind splashing it up with an army of hangars on, a criminal on the run creaming off billions he looted from Pakistan.
Calibiri Queen aka Nakami Nani is on record for not holding any property in Pakistan, I guess she is living the high life by posing as a plastered wax doll.
Do recall public distributing mathai when Tind was kicked out.
 
He's not lying.

Don't you see majority of expats here avid supporter of Imran Khan and lecturing us about the benefits of inflation?

And if you are surprised about his statement, Imran Khan lives in 300 kanal villa, was married to a Jewish royalty and his kids live in England. The rest of his cabinet has offshore accounts in rich countries!.

Are you really surprised these "elites" don't know what Pakistanis are going through?
Whoever is investing in Pakistan from Abroad, benefits when rupee falls, these people are mostly expats (exporters for different reason also benefit).

Whoever is deinvesting from Pakistan to Abroad, benefits in keeping the rupee strong, like Dar so he can buy more pounds and dollars for his samdhi for a given amount of rupee.
 
I don't know what's wrong with Pakistanis. It looks like we have poor comprehension skills.

Dr. Reza Baqir said that the families of overseas Pakistanis stand to benefit from the weakened rupee. He did not say that overseas Pakistanis will benefit.

That makes perfect sense. Let's say if someone sends $100 from the US, it used to be worth PKR 16,500. Now it's worth PKR 17,300. So they have an extra PKR 800.

Why is that so hard to understand?
Overseas Pakistani send 100 USD which worth it 17300 extra PKR 800 , whom overseas send to money their family and everything become expensive day by day its not worth it. its disaster for everyone who is living in Pak or in other country.
Open your sense think about 360 degree's.
Whoever is investing in Pakistan from Abroad, benefits when rupee falls, these people are mostly expats (exporters for different reason also benefit).

Whoever is deinvesting from Pakistan to Abroad, benefits in keeping the rupee strong, like Dar so he can buy more pounds and dollars for his samdhi for a given amount of rupee.
what about the export industry import matrial ? are they paying ruppes as well youthi ?
 
What a mish mash of garbage.
The villa he lives in is in Pakistan, not in some posh district of London or Dubai.
He married Jemima before even entering politics, his children's are living with their mother whose family were already billionaires unlike the Polo playing Patwari putter. Patwari Tind splashing it up with an army of hangars on, a criminal on the run creaming off billions he looted from Pakistan.
Calibiri Queen aka Nakami Nani is on record for not holding any property in Pakistan, I guess she is living the high life by posing as a plastered wax doll.
Do recall public distributing mathai when Tind was kicked out.
Life must be great in UK
So please tell me residence size of nani ama and nawaj?
who is nani ama? and why are you speaking like Hindus do?

Hindus use the word j instead of z. Are you a Hindu? If you are, change your flag to India please or are you Pakistani Hindu?
 
Yes, that's why even a criminal like NS is not budging.
BTW, how many times have you repeated this same line.....proves damn Patwaris didn't do much for Education .
You are not budging either, are you a criminal too? or are you just exploiting the currency exchange while lecturing us about benefits of inflation.

Life must be great in UK
 
He's not lying.

Don't you see majority of expats here avid supporter of Imran Khan and lecturing us about the benefits of inflation?

And if you are surprised about his statement, Imran Khan lives in 300 kanal villa, was married to a Jewish royalty and his kids live in England. The rest of his cabinet has offshore accounts in rich countries!.

Are you really surprised these "elites" don't know what Pakistanis are going through?
Awain ee to nhi sara Pakistan patwarion ko khotta bulata , zarori nhi ponch bhi ho aor hinhinata bhi ho :rofl:
 
You are not budging either, are you a criminal too? or are you just exploiting the currency exchange while lecturing us about benefits of inflation.

Life must be great in UK
I wasn't aware there were court warrants out for me in Pakistan. Lol.
Hell, i wouldn't miss any opportunity to return to Pakistan and enjoy the benefits I have earned by working hard in UK and investing in Pakistan.
In any case, if a criminal can enjoy in London then why can't a British National.
 
Imran khan collected all the garbage politicians and made morons as CM and ministers. CM KPK and punjab both are huge dumb idiots, i mean seriously, in west no one might take them as waiters and here they r CMs. And this is the same IK that used to utter merit all day long.
 
