Imran Khan fools Taunsa flood victims with empty relief trucks The former prime minister drove away without distributing relief goods

The former prime minister drove away without distributing relief goodsAfter a pleasant photo session with flood survivors, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader skipped the key part of the visit, the distribution of relief goods, and left people fuming at the pompous display of apathy.Angry flood victims leaped forward and tore away banners on the truck carrying their promised relief to record their protest,captured the moment as it happened.Flood victims are now questioning the social media king if this is all he could buy from the Rs10 billion deluge relief telethon donations.PTI has claimed that Imran Khan won donation of Rs10 billion in his two telethons.