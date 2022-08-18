Imran Khan fears of getting poisoned like witnesses in corruption case against PM Shehbaz Says Gill wasn't asked what Imran Khan eats without purpose

He was addressing a seminar in Islamabad in which he said corruption is a symptom of absence of rule of law.In the later part of his speech, the former prime minister talked about treatment with PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in jail.It was arm-twisting to persuade Gill what he said (on a private TV channel) was at Khan's behest, he added.Imran Khan said he has never seen his nation so 'aware'.He said that Gill was asked during the investigation what Khan eats."These [erratic] questions were not asked because they care about my diet." But, the ex-PM said that four witnesses in Rs16 corruption case against Shehbaz Sharif died of heart attack in a span of two months.They knew what those people used to eat and this is how they were disposed of, Khan said.Imran Khan said that what Gill said could be perceived wrong but there were more blazing anti-military statements given by Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman and others who did not face any action.PTI chairman said all this is being done to frighten people to accept the people who looted the country for three decades.Earlier in his speech, he said that he always thought the country's establishment would care more about Pakistan than the corrupt politicians.Imran Khan said he tries to learn from his mistakes.The ex-PM said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not under control but somebody else had the 'accelerator' who controlled the proceedings of corruption cases.He criticized the two-party rule in Pakistan which was prevalent before PTI came into power in 2018.Imran Khan said the fight against corruption could not be fought solely, but it was a collective duty of society.He said PML-N and PPP made corruption cases against each other.He added that it was media's job to criticize the government but how it could remain silent against individuals who had multi-billion corruption cases over them.The ex-PM said the nation would never forget the role of establishment which let crooks take power by 'acting neutral'.He once again expressed possibility that he would be disqualified to give level playing field to Nawaz Sharif – who was disqualified for life.PTI chairman said the 'ghost' of 'enlightenment' could not be buried back in the bottle no matter what the government does.In the end, the ex-PM said that only free and fair elections in Pakistan could steer it out of the prevailing crisis.He asked the 'neutrals' to review their policies as securing loans would only bring short term stability as wealth generation was missing.