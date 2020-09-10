What's new

Imran Khan fears fourth covid wave

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned of a looming fourth wave of Covid-19 in the country, terming the Delta variant, which is believed to have originated in India, “the biggest concern”.

Pakistan has witnessed a sudden rise in daily cases in recent days.

According to the government's Covid-19 portal, the number of daily Covid-19 cases dropped from four digits to three digits on June 25. The daily cases being reported remained close to the 900 mark till June 27 and further fell to 735 on June 28. Then the number of cases gradually started increasing and doubled in just one week. The positivity rate, which stood at less than 2 per cent in June, crossed 3pc after a gap of 20 days.
PM Imran fears fourth Covid wave looming over Pakistan, terms Indian-origin variant ‘the biggest concern’

“We fear the Indian [origin] variant could strike Pakistan and as a precaution, we need to adhere to the SOPs,” PM warns.
The fourth wave is already on....the cases are on the rise.I hope pakistan has made preparations of enough beds and oxygen after seeing what happened in India. Bangladesh too had enough time to ramp up the preparation but they have squandered that opportunity and are facing the heat now.
 
