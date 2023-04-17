What's new

Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,849
13
31,309
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
482571_3759365_updates.jpg

  • Lawyers urge police should not be allowed to register cases during Eid holidays.
  • Imran Khan informs LHC about "threats beforehand.”
  • Lawyer says Khan is being threatened so he does not go to people.
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday that he fears the government may launch a fresh “operation” during the Eid ul Fitr holidays at his Zaman Park residence in a bid to arrest him.

The PTI chief informed the court about his concerns during a hearing on his petition seeking details of cases registered against him across the country.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar told the court that state machinery was being used against his client. He urged the court to stop the registration of cases against the PTI chief.

“Everything has a limit in all cases the police are the complainant,” said Safdar, citin the Wazirabad incident and Zile Shah case where the police were the complainant.

“If your stance has been recorded then it shouldn’t remain an issue,” Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh remarked.

However, Safdar told the bench that in all cases terrorism charges were included, adding that the court cannot remain silent over the misuse of authority.

“We have to fight on all fronts. Coming to take bail every day is not the solution,” said Safdar. He added that in the cases registered, so far, there is no need to arrest the PTI chief.

“Now, Eid is coming and the court will not be working. During these days the police may open another front at Zaman Park,” Safdar said, adding that the police should not be allowed to register a case within these days.

“Is there any such precedence?” Justice Sheikh asked.

Upon this, the PTI chief came to the rostrum and told the bench that the court had ordered the police not to launch an operation in Zaman Park yet it happened.

“Now during holidays, they will launch an operation. I have credible reports that they will launch an operation. The court must stop them,” Khan urged, adding that the “law of the jungle” prevails here first people are arrested then they are informed about the accusations.

“I am just informing you about the threats beforehand,” Khan said and returned to his seat.

Anwar Mansoor, Khan’s other lawyer, said that such actions are being used to stop the elections.

“A political leader is being threatened with arrest so he does not go to the people,” said the lawyer.

Following this, the Punjab government’s lawyer told the court that seeking the court’s permission for investigating someone is not legal.

“Courts have been rejecting such petitions,” the Punjab government lawyer said.

On this, Justice Sheikh asked the lawyer when there was no need to arrest in old cases and then why does the government want to take action after the registration of new cases.

However, the government’s lawyer maintained that the petition was unmaintainable.

Moving on, Justice Sheikh remarked that the petition was fine apart from the inclusion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a respondent.

Khan’s lawyer told the court that the government machinery has never been used like it has been used against his client.

On this, Justice Sheikh informed the counsel that the Punjab government lawyer had referred to the cases of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hamza Shahbaz, and Maryam Nawaz.

At this point, Khan once again came to the rostrum and told the court that the government violated the orders of the court despite its order.

“I am trying to stop the bloodshed. We have no faith in this system,” Khan said.

The court took a brief break and when Justice Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider returned they announced that they are sending the case to the chief justice of the LHC for the formation of a full bench on the case.
www.geo.tv

Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays

PTI chief appears before LHC seeking details of cases; bench sends case to CJ for formation of full bench
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
alphapak

alphapak

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
2,309
-3
5,202
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
One thing is clear that the p@ssy Generals dont give a shit about constitution or law.
They have guns and tanks to bulldoze anyone who is against them, only way is either
the awaam heads to GHQ or if their is a mutiny in the Army.

They will do anything to protect their corruption and ayyashi. Their next plan is to
attack Zaman Park on Eid, I hope the Lahori's turn up in big numbers to Zaman
park.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,849
13
31,309
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
alphapak said:
One thing is clear that the p@ssy Generals dont give a shit about constitution or law.
They have guns and tanks to bulldoze anyone who is against them, only way is either
the awaam heads to GHQ or if their is a mutiny in the Army.

They will do anything to protect their corruption and ayyashi. Their next plan is to
attack Zaman Park on Eid, I hope the Lahori's turn up in big numbers to Zaman
park.
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647891693004288003
 
M

muz20152

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 24, 2022
40
0
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
El Sidd said:
Got to think about these disciplined police officers. Despite facing heinous attacks by PTI and the most awful social media propaganda, they are risking their lives silently for this person
Click to expand...
it is their job police in usa face far worse criminals but still they do their job perfectly unlike our bribe police lul
 
alphapak

alphapak

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
2,309
-3
5,202
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Imran Khan at Lahore High Court
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LHC takes notice of different signatures of Imran Khan on affidavit, power of attorney
Replies
3
Views
205
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ammunition, petrol bombs recovered from Imran’s Zaman Park residence: IG Anwar
2
Replies
22
Views
798
PakFactor
PakFactor
B
New Conspiracy During 5 Days Eid Holidays to harm IK
Replies
0
Views
65
BamsiBey
B
HAIDER
PTI says Zaman Park raid conducted at Maryam’s behest
Replies
0
Views
149
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom