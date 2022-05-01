What's new

Imran Khan faith is much worse than Mohamed Morsi because both are sensational, unrealistic ,ego maniac, Fool, and they do not accept mistakes.

Imran Khan faith is much worse than Mohamed Morsi because both are sensational, unrealistic ,ego maniac, Fool, and they do not accept mistakes. I told everyone that Shaukat Tarin will destroy PTI in just 9 months and you can can screen shot this that in some time Imran Khan will be in Jail forever not because he is corrupt because he is doing Fitna bazi and you can clearly it was Imran Khan hands in KSA and KSA also has arrested 5 to 6 Pakistani people in KSA, which backfired for Imran Khan.

In today Press Conference you can clearly see Imran khan is really upset, Fawad Chaudry fear in eyes and SMQ was thinking something else.
 
Body language expert has spoken folks 😂
 
What are your achievements in life besides being a beneficiary of corrupt party?

In sha Allah more than 20 lakh Pakistanis will be in Islamabad demanding true indpendence from this Modern day East India Company.
 
FRkWWghXMAA63D9.jpeg
 
This is Pakistans Erbakan moment. So far, IK has done well. And he has set it himself up to come back into power with 2/3rds majority and wipe the slate clean. InshAllah, everything will work out for the better. By prosecuting IK, PDM is just accelerating their own downfall.
 
So PTI managed its agents in Saudi Arabia, tracked all moments of Saudi state guests which are guarded by Saudi security agencies - just to raise slogans outside the Masjid … all the while the Saudi intell was unaware. You have no idea how secure they keep their country, and no one would dare plot any scheme on Saudi soil from Pakistan.
You are just embarrassed to admit the truth that people just saw what they perceived as thieves and called them out - some where just genuinely complaining why they didnt come on their own expense.
 
They are hastening their own demise by fabricating false cases against PTI and Imran Khan.

The 220 million Pakistanis are standing behind Khan, like a concrete wall.

Things will not end well, God forbid, if anythings happens to IK
 
Just come to Pakistan. Imran Khan is blaming USA for this. You should hang your self till you die in shame because it is matter of life or death for Imran Khan and you are still staying in USA and supporting Imran Khan ,where your country is the one who did this. You should die in shame.
 
Imran Khan is not blaming US, he's blaming the local people (i.e. PDM mafia) for being complicit and slave of US after receiving dollars.

The foreign policy of Imran Khan is simple.

Peace cooperation and trade with everyone.

But no cooperation in conflict or war

---

Pakistan was created to be a sovereign state for all muslims of South Asia.

The remanants of British East India Company and West worshippers have no place in this land.
 
Desprado by name desprado by nature
 
