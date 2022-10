Salza said: Higher courts are likely to squashed this ruling by pdm B team. Click to expand...

it should go through high court we need to come on streets and burn ECP!any wheeling dealing wont change Pakistan,if IK thinks he can strike a deal with Fauji mafia and fix the system then he is living in fools paradise! the only solution is a bloody revolution! but is awaam ready to spill blood thats the real question!ya wardi wallay apni badshahat nai chornay itni asaani sey in ko qadafi ki turhan nikalna paray fga!