Imran khan directly addressed the neutrals

This time Imran khan in almost clear words addressed the army in public and exposed them. After this there should be no doubt left that neutrals were never neutrals and there is a army boot behind every action against PTI.
Unfortunately army as an institution has to suffer this much because of few generals in the top brass.
 
He has valid question , if police say we didn't do anything, then who is doing all this custodial violence ..... " ooppar sa order ata ha , ham kuch nahi kar sakta " ...... who is """ oopppar sa order " ...
 
شرم، دہشت، جھجک،پریشانی، ناز سے کام کیوں نہیں لیتی،
آپ،وہ،جی،مگر، یہ سب کیا ہے، تم میرا نام کیوں نہیں لیتی
۔ جون ايليا
 
This time Imran khan in almost clear words addressed the army in public and exposed them. After this there should be no doubt left that neutrals were never neutrals and there is a army boot behind every action against PTI.
Unfortunately army as an institution has to suffer this much because of few generals in the top brass.
And he also exposed their role in the brutal events of 25th May. Hope everyone of DHA mafia is hanged publicly for the harm they have done to the country for decades.
 
automatic-gear-selector-in-neutral-690c.jpg
 

