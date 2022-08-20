Imran khan directly addressed the neutrals

SecularNationalist
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 21, 2015
- 6,552
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
This time Imran khan in almost clear words addressed the army in public and exposed them. After this there should be no doubt left that neutrals were never neutrals and there is a army boot behind every action against PTI.
Unfortunately army as an institution has to suffer this much because of few generals in the top brass.
