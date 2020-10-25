Imran Khan denounced French president's 'encouragement of islamophobia'

PM Imran denounces French president's 'encouragement of Islamophobia' Premier says Macron hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims by "attacking Islam without having any understanding of it".

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday denounced what he called was "encouragement of Islamophobia" by French President Emmanuel Macron, saying the European leader had chosen to "deliberately provoke" Muslims, including his own citizens.In a series of tweets, the premier said that the sign of a leader was that he united people, like former South African president Nelson Mandela. "This is a time when President Macron could have put [a] healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation," he said.The premier regretted that the French president had instead chosen to encourage Islamophobia by "attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists".Imran Khan@ImranKhanPTIOct 25, 2020Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisationImran Khan@ImranKhanPTIIt is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens,2:20 PM · Oct 25, 2020He was referring to comments made on Wednesday by President Macron in which he criticised Islamists and vowed not to "give up cartoons" depicting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He also contended that Samuel Paty — a teacher who was beheaded last month for showing sketches of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — was "killed because Islamists want our future".Prime Minister Imran said that "by attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world"."The last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation. Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists," he added.Imran Khan@ImranKhanPTIOct 25, 2020Replying to @ImranKhanPTIthrough encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam & our Prophet PBUH. By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked & hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe & across the world.Imran Khan@ImranKhanPTIThe last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation. Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia & space for extremists.2:20 PM · Oct 25, 2020