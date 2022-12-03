Imran Khan Demands Army Leadership to disassociate from Gen. Bajwa’s Fascist Policies

Riz said: Look like new chief is also following the bajwa path , he did not changed the most wanted fascist criminals murderers Nadeem anjam DGISI and General faisal naseer Click to expand...

Even if the new COAS did not want to change personnel, a change in policies such as an end to unnecessary & frivolous cases, arrests and torture of PTI leaders and supporters over their right to exercise free speech would have sent a strong message that the Army as an institution was changing.Unfortunately, so far under the new COAS Gen. Munir, the Pakistan Army is continuing to act as a fascist, occupying force.