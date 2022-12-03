What's new

Imran Khan Demands Army Leadership disassociate from Gen. Bajwa’s Fascist Policies

AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

Former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he had hoped the new military leadership would have “immediately disassociated” itself from the eight months of the previous army chief’s “action against the PTI” as he criticised the arrest of party Senator Azam Swati.

Swati was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on November 27 — for the second time in less than two months — over a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions”.

Separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the PTI leader in Balochistan and Sindh as well for using “derogatory language” and “provoking the people against the army”.

On Friday, Swati was shifted to Quetta aboard a special flight amid tight security after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed over his custody to the Balochistan police. From the Quetta airport, he was taken to an unknown place.

Condemning the “vindictive” treatment of the senator in a series of tweets today, Imran asked: “The entire nation is shocked at the vindictive cruelty Senator Azam Swati is being subjected to and for what crime? For intemperate language and asking questions which is the right of anyone in a democracy?”
The PTI chief said that internationally, Pakistan and especially “our military is being perceived increasingly negatively because the present imported government is seen as a mere puppet government”.

“One had hoped the new military leadership would have immediately disassociated from the 8 months of Bajwa’s fascist actions against PTI, the media and critical journalists.”
Imran demanded that Swati — who he said was a heart patient — should be immediately released.

Imran warns to ‘go after’ those behind Swati’s arrest​

Separately, in an address to the Parliamentary Party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran warned that “if something happens to Swati, we will go after everyone responsible for arresting him”.

He said that what happened with the PTI senator was the highest level of oppression. “What was his fault? All he did was tweet […] and he was tortured for that.

“He was first beaten up in front of his grandchildren and then, on orders of Dirty Harry, he was stripped naked and tortured,” the PTI chief claimed, saying that any person would be angry if such a treatment was meted out at them.

“And this anger would only increase if an objectionable video of yours was leaked […] one would only think about taking revenge.”

Imran further said that the people who took Swati to Quetta had turned Pakistan’s justice system into “a joke”.

“I am once again saying this with great respect to the judiciary […] if you won’t protect the rights [of people] then who will?”

Imran then instructed all his party members and supporters to come out in protest for Swati. “Come out […] because this can happen to anyone in the country.”

‘Will dissolve assemblies this month’​

Moreover, Imran asked party workers to prepare for elections and begin campaigning in their constituencies. “Whether they [the government] come into elections or not […] we will be dissolving the assemblies this month and move towards elections.”

Hoped new military leadership would have ‘immediately disassociated’ from actions of past 8 months: Imran

Demands immediate release of PTI Senator Azam Swati; says "petulant and vengeful targeting is undermining military's credibility".
Riz

Riz

Look like new chief is also following the bajwa path , he did not changed the most wanted fascist criminals murderers Nadeem anjam DGISI and General faisal naseer
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

Riz said:
Look like new chief is also following the bajwa path , he did not changed the most wanted fascist criminals murderers Nadeem anjam DGISI and General faisal naseer
Even if the new COAS did not want to change personnel, a change in policies such as an end to unnecessary & frivolous cases, arrests and torture of PTI leaders and supporters over their right to exercise free speech would have sent a strong message that the Army as an institution was changing.

Unfortunately, so far under the new COAS Gen. Munir, the Pakistan Army is continuing to act as a fascist, occupying force.
 
imadul

imadul

After Haji saheb this new hafiz saheb.
Puni minds writing he is hafiz.
BS has no limit in this country.
IK and ppl will continue struggle 💯
And come back to power 🔋 💪
Of his own then hang them all
Starting from bajwa, nadeem anjim, Faisal Naseer, all sector incharges and try judges, like what erdoan did in 🇹🇷
Establishment and judiciary are protectors of the corrupt system.
 
VCheng

VCheng

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
Former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he had hoped the new military leadership would have “immediately disassociated” itself from the eight months of the previous army chief’s “action against the PTI” as he criticised the arrest of party Senator Azam Swati.
"Hoped" (as the true title of the thread should be per PDF rules per the posted link) or "Demands" (as the changed title of the thread says in violation of PDF rules)? :D

How did "Actions of past 8 months" as in the original title changed to "Fascist policies" in the changed title in violation of PDF rules? :D




It is amusing indeed that IK or many of his followers presume that he remains in a position to demand anything at all. May be that it will change after the elections if he wins them.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
Former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he had hoped the new military leadership would have “immediately disassociated” itself from the eight months of the previous army chief’s “action against the PTI” as he criticised the arrest of party Senator Azam Swati.

Swati was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on November 27 — for the second time in less than two months — over a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions”.

Separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the PTI leader in Balochistan and Sindh as well for using “derogatory language” and “provoking the people against the army”.

On Friday, Swati was shifted to Quetta aboard a special flight amid tight security after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed over his custody to the Balochistan police. From the Quetta airport, he was taken to an unknown place.

Condemning the “vindictive” treatment of the senator in a series of tweets today, Imran asked: “The entire nation is shocked at the vindictive cruelty Senator Azam Swati is being subjected to and for what crime? For intemperate language and asking questions which is the right of anyone in a democracy?”
The PTI chief said that internationally, Pakistan and especially “our military is being perceived increasingly negatively because the present imported government is seen as a mere puppet government”.

“One had hoped the new military leadership would have immediately disassociated from the 8 months of Bajwa’s fascist actions against PTI, the media and critical journalists.”
Imran demanded that Swati — who he said was a heart patient — should be immediately released.

Imran warns to ‘go after’ those behind Swati’s arrest​

Separately, in an address to the Parliamentary Party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran warned that “if something happens to Swati, we will go after everyone responsible for arresting him”.

He said that what happened with the PTI senator was the highest level of oppression. “What was his fault? All he did was tweet […] and he was tortured for that.

“He was first beaten up in front of his grandchildren and then, on orders of Dirty Harry, he was stripped naked and tortured,” the PTI chief claimed, saying that any person would be angry if such a treatment was meted out at them.

“And this anger would only increase if an objectionable video of yours was leaked […] one would only think about taking revenge.”

Imran further said that the people who took Swati to Quetta had turned Pakistan’s justice system into “a joke”.

“I am once again saying this with great respect to the judiciary […] if you won’t protect the rights [of people] then who will?”

Imran then instructed all his party members and supporters to come out in protest for Swati. “Come out […] because this can happen to anyone in the country.”

‘Will dissolve assemblies this month’​

Moreover, Imran asked party workers to prepare for elections and begin campaigning in their constituencies. “Whether they [the government] come into elections or not […] we will be dissolving the assemblies this month and move towards elections.”

Hoped new military leadership would have ‘immediately disassociated’ from actions of past 8 months: Imran

Demands immediate release of PTI Senator Azam Swati; says "petulant and vengeful targeting is undermining military's credibility".
Lol
Hafiz have already started his rein of terror
 
V

villageidiot

Goenitz said:
IK should resign from KPK assembly first... test water and then resign from Punjab
lol, resign from KPK assembly first and give up his only assembly?
Punjab assembly can easily slip from his hand. PML-Q will make a flimsy excuse like IK is gOiNG AGaiNSt PaK ArMY and jump ship. and then you are at their mercy. Don't think the people will back IK at any place in significant numbers other than the voting booth.

Acetic Acid said:
Lol
Hafiz have already started his rein of terror
so much for the laurels the sang of him.
 

