Recently there seems to be a campaign for the return of the Political Mafia now that they have been bailed out and even allowed to leave the country. The situation in Pakistan is unique in many ways. Historically most ‘Mafias’ had their private networks through which crime was perpetrated. They did bribe state functionaries to get their way but their authority remained covert. Only in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan they were allowed to control the levers of state with disastrous consequences that the nation faces today











The dictator now openly admits that NRO was his biggest political blunder. the nation is in struggle for economic survival. Post NRO period has been disastrous for the country and its economy. . Recovery of the loot and plunder remains a serious challenge.

Stripes of the leopard can never be erased they have to be pushed into the jungle where they belong allowing the nation breathe and live and grow in peace and prosperity.



Pakistan has to be protected from this Sicilian style Mafia, their resurrection will result only in gloom and doom



last week A “friendly country” has told Pakistan to dump IPPs scam report immediately. Asad Umar & Omar Ayub briefed PM Imran Khan about serious concerns of “friendly country”. PM decided to dump it. So now GoP wont make it public. GoP decided to fall in line after one msg.

