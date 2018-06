Bilawal, the eunich son of a traitorous witch that stole the wealth of Pakistan and comprised its national security on multiple counts? Bilawal the son of the dacoit who has looted Pakistan like a leech and commintted treason on several ocasions? Bilawal the imbecile child who has nothing under his belt other than the fact that he is the grandson of the madman we know as bhutto, a family that has utterly destroyed sindh and Pakistan?, Bilawal the idiot stooge of goora who cant even speak the native tounge properly and has been brought up besmirched in western culture and ideals? and seriously **** the foriegn media, no one will respect us until we stand by our ideals, culture and religion. We are a free nation, not a colony...if the west has a problem with our way of thinking than they can go **** themselves along with goora bootlickers like urself, how dare u call Pakistani mentality stupid?? U inferiority complex ridden leech, dont project ur slave roots on the rest of Pakistan. Let the world burn, the only mentality that shall remain and prevail in Pakistan is Pakistani mentality and not the mentality of some dog of the west who still longs for his goora masters....Imran khan was not defending the TTP, he was advocating for the justice system of the afghan taliban, the only taliban we have a problem with were the ttp, the afghan taliban were, are and will remian so, our allies and assets in afghanistan to counter the strategic game cia and its dogs are playing. We are an islamic republic not some godless secular state, so shove ur stupid assumptions of liberalism where the son doesnt shine...

Click to expand...