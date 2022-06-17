Imran Khan declining popularity after failed longmarch

People have realised this Inqalaab and Azadi is just political propaganda. The establishment destroyed the morals of the youth, first gave them a lollypop and then took it away, now the youth lost hope like our elders, they also tried the same, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir were also loved by the youth but over the decades the people realised it was all a show. Our elders also knew the establishment is behind it but the next generation obviously didn't, now they've seen the true face of the corrupt. What can they do about it?



IK and PTI should concentrate on KPK, make it a role model province, independent powerful police, lawyers, justice, accountability, reforms, build hospitals, promote education. Let the whole Pakistan see the new Pakistan and then slowly as the people get educated and hopefully brains then noone will vote for these corrupt, they will completely reject the corrupt political, governmental, judicial system.



Karachi by elections proved ECP is corrupt, and rigging takes place. So how is IK planning to come back with 2 3rd majority?