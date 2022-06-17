Imran Khan declining popularity after failed longmarch

Seems like people are losing interest in Imran Khan. His tweets are getting less likes compared to after his ouster on April 9th.
His speeches/interviews are also getting very very less views on ARY youtube channel.
Also live viewers on his speeches are only around 30K viewers, before PTI supporters used to show off with 1M views on his live transmission speeches.
On April 10, 311.7 K
But now, hardly it reaches 50K
Empty chairs at his recent speech
Seems like only very hardcore supporters are left.
