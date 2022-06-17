What's new

Imran Khan declining popularity after failed longmarch

Seems like people are losing interest in Imran Khan. His tweets are getting less likes compared to after his ouster on April 9th.

His speeches/interviews are also getting very very less views on ARY youtube channel.

Also live viewers on his speeches are only around 30K viewers, before PTI supporters used to show off with 1M views on his live transmission speeches.

On April 10, 311.7 K
image.png


But now, hardly it reaches 50K
image.png


Empty chairs at his recent speech


Seems like only very hardcore supporters are left.
 
General Dong

General Dong

P@kistan said:
Seems like people are losing interest in Imran Khan. His tweets are getting less like compared to after his ouster on April 9th.

His speeches/interviews are also getting very very less views on ARY youtube channel.

Also live viewers on his speeches are only around 30K viewers, before PTI supporters used to show off with 1M views on his live transmission speeches.

On April 10, 311.7 K
image.png


But now, hardly it reaches 50K
image.png


Empty chairs on his recent speech


Seems like only very hardcore supporters are left.
People still support him. But many people myself included have lost morale. Speeches and Jalsas are not working.
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

General Dong said:
People still support him. But many people myself included have lost morale. Speeches and Jalsas are not working.
This is the general mood of masses, no body is interested in speeches or cosmetics. People want something real to happen as everyone is fed up to the limits. Many people are actually angry at why PTI is dragging this and not going all out against this corrupt system? For how long PTI is going to try and play nicely?
 
Jango

Jango

I must say, you are using pretty robust metrics to judge popularity.

Well done sir, you have outdone your peers.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

People have realised this Inqalaab and Azadi is just political propaganda. The establishment destroyed the morals of the youth, first gave them a lollypop and then took it away, now the youth lost hope like our elders, they also tried the same, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir were also loved by the youth but over the decades the people realised it was all a show. Our elders also knew the establishment is behind it but the next generation obviously didn't, now they've seen the true face of the corrupt. What can they do about it?

IK and PTI should concentrate on KPK, make it a role model province, independent powerful police, lawyers, justice, accountability, reforms, build hospitals, promote education. Let the whole Pakistan see the new Pakistan and then slowly as the people get educated and hopefully brains then noone will vote for these corrupt, they will completely reject the corrupt political, governmental, judicial system.

Karachi by elections proved ECP is corrupt, and rigging takes place. So how is IK planning to come back with 2 3rd majority?
 
ahaider97

PakAlp said:
People have realised this Inqalaab and Azadi is just political propaganda. The establishment destroyed the morals of the youth, first gave them a lollypop and then took it away, now the youth lost hope like our elders, they also tried the same, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir were also loved by the youth but over the decades the people realised it was all a show. Our elders also knew the establishment is behind it but the next generation obviously didn't, now they've seen the true face of the corrupt. What can they do about it?

IK and PTI should concentrate on KPK, make it a role model province, independent powerful police, lawyers, justice, accountability, reforms, build hospitals, promote education. Let the whole Pakistan see the new Pakistan and then slowly as the people get educated and hopefully brains then noone will vote for these corrupt, they will completely reject the corrupt political, governmental, judicial system.

Karachi by elections proved ECP is corrupt, and rigging takes place. So how is IK planning to come back with 2 3rd majority?
You are spot on. 2018 was my first election, voted for PTI. We were all very hopeful, really believed that things would change. What actually happened was a joke. I will most probably never vote again in my life, it's all a theater. The problems our society faces are much bigger than what these opportunist politicians can grasp let alone solve.
 
One_Nation

P@kistan said:
Seems like people are losing interest in Imran Khan. His tweets are getting less likes compared to after his ouster on April 9th.

His speeches/interviews are also getting very very less views on ARY youtube channel.

Also live viewers on his speeches are only around 30K viewers, before PTI supporters used to show off with 1M views on his live transmission speeches.

On April 10, 311.7 K
image.png


But now, hardly it reaches 50K
image.png


Empty chairs on his recent speech


Seems like only very hardcore supporters are left.
People were expecting something big to happen so naturally they were anxious and watching news all the time. They cannot do so forever. That doesn't indicate IK's popularity.

My disappointment with long march is that I wanted to see some action. Rana Sanaullah getting dragged out of his office and beaten up. Awami lathi charge on government convoys. Sharif family members getting egged and surrounded by protestors. There is a lot of noble stuff that could be done in Islamabad.

Then the 'brave' generals brought out the military to fight unarmed people. Now people need to think of a more lethal strategy to fight this mafia of military + political elites.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

It's just a temporary cooldown before storm, my friend. Food prices doubled, gas/electricity tariffs doubled. Wait few days till people receive their bills.

You will get what you want with interests.

Petrol is 284 rupees/litre in US

Pakistan = 234 rupees/litre

There's still going to be a 50 rupees increase in petrol price.

-- Nothing will remain, is baar sabki baari ayegi, in sha Allah.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Déjà vu

Benazir Bhutto old videos. Massive crowds just like PTIs, she promised change, reforms and end to corrupt. The youth (our elders loved her)


Nawaz Sharif old videos. He also promised new Pakistan, Pakistan zindabad, end to corruption etc. Sheikh Rasheed from 1.50 lol. Exactly the same as during PTI rallies, the youth love him.



The same process is being repeated. Give hope, call for change, then backstab and the people will submit and bow their heads down. This is so rebellion could be destroyed, youth will loose all hope and the next generation will submit.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

P@kistan said:
Seems like people are losing interest in Imran Khan. His tweets are getting less likes compared to after his ouster on April 9th.

His speeches/interviews are also getting very very less views on ARY youtube channel.

Also live viewers on his speeches are only around 30K viewers, before PTI supporters used to show off with 1M views on his live transmission speeches.

On April 10, 311.7 K
image.png


But now, hardly it reaches 50K
image.png


Empty chairs at his recent speech


Seems like only very hardcore supporters are left.
It's not declining popularity Patwari. It's declining political interest. Check the voter turnout in recent election in Karachi
 

