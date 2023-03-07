Saqib Nisar gives contradictory statements about Imran Khan.

Ex-CJP says he advised Imran Khan to not target institutions.

Rejects allegations of being under pressure from former spymaster.

Imran Khan contacted me for help, reveals ex-CJP Saqib Nisar Saqib Nisar confirms contact with former DG ISI General (retd) Faiz Hamid

Former chief justice of Pakistanhas revealed that ousted prime minister Imran Khan "contacted him for help with court cases" two weeks back.Journalist Zahid Gishkori, while speaking onprogrammesaid that the former CJP confirmed that he had spoken to Imran Khan.A contradiction came to the fore in the conversation of former CJP Nisar with two different journalists regarding contact with former premier Khan.At 10am, the former CJP told anchorperson Adil Shahzeb that he had no contact with the PTI chairman, but confirmed contact with the erstwhile DG ISI General (retd) Faiz Hamid, said Adil Shahzeb.It was a shocking response for journalist Adil. He said the ex-CJP questioned if he would lobby for Imran Khan and if his character was any less than the PTI chief."Are my capabilities and intelligence levels any less than Imran Khan's that I would lobby for him?" Saqib Nisar was quoted as saying by the journalist.The former CJP's comments come as the PTI chief faces charges of corruption in thefor which a lower court has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him.Narrating his conversation with the former CJP, Adil said when he was asked about the reported claim of former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa about the former CJP's role in disqualifying Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)"under pressure" from former ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid, he rejected the allegation and questioned how General Hamid could pressure himSaqib Nisar also told Adil that his account on WhatsApp had been hacked and expressed reservations that his data may be used to twist facts for political purposes.Meanwhile, later in the afternoon, while talking to journalist Zahid Gishkori, the former CJP confirmed that he had, in fact, spoken to Imran Khan.Gishkori tweeted a glimpse of the alleged conversation between Saqib Nisar and Imran Khan. The tweet can be read below."Can we talk my Lord? Which time is convenient to talk?" read former premier's text sent to Saqib Nisar some two weeks ago. It's 8pm when former CJP responded, "you're welcome."Gishkori shared with Khanzada that the PTI chairman then asked for Nisar's help in the court cases against him, to which the ex-CJP responded: "I can't help you"."It is a difficult time for me," the PTI chief reportedly said, at which the ex-CJP reiterated that he wouldn't be able to help Khan out."I advised him that you are a former premier and are targeting institutions and that he shouldn't weaken institutions with unnecessary criticism," the former CJP was quoted as saying by Gishkori.The CJP had warned the former prime minister against trouble if he continued with his ways.