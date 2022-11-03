What's new

Imran Khan compares his struggle with that of Bangabandhu

Imran Khan compares his struggle with that of Bangabandhu

Imran Khan compares his struggle with that of Bangabandhu

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: November 02, 2022 21:18:31
Imran Khan compares his struggle with that of Bangabandhu


Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, has compared his ‘struggle for real freedom’ with that of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh.

In an address at a long march in the Gujranwala area of Pakistan on Tuesday, the PTI chairman also reminded that Awami League’s legitimate electoral mandate to rule Pakistan was denied before the independence of Bangladesh, according to Dawn.

Imran Khan’s party started its long march on Friday and the march still had not moved beyond Gujranwala, falling way behind its schedule, on its fifth day.

“A shrewd politician [ZA Bhutto], in his greed for power, set the armed forces against the then largest party [Awami League], which had won elections,” he said.

Comparing the PTI with Awami League, Imran Khan said his party was the “largest and sole federal party” and yet he was denied fresh elections by the Pakistan government.

“Everyone knows Mujibur Rahman and his party won the general elections in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician set Awami League and the army on a collision course... at present, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are playing a similar role as they are trying to conspire with the establishment to block the PTI’s journey back to power,” the former premier alleged.

Speaking at the rally, Imran Khan also challenged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to an electoral contest. “Nawaz Sharif I challenge you: when you come back, I will beat you in your constituency!” he thundered.
 
Imran Khan nails it as usual.

I hope pak military heeds his warning.
 
You might be suprised to learn this is a very common sentiment in Pakistan, that Mujib should have been declared the winner and allowed to form a government. This sentiment is held across the board, I've heard it many times, not just on TV but also amongst the people.
You guys only get to see a certain segment of Pakistani population on pdf.
 
This naked grab for the Kursi by a proven incorrigible liar and a petty thief comparing himself to Mujib is a sick joke.
Give him a little more rope and he will compare himself to Mao or Lenin.
 
bluesky said:
“Everyone knows Mujibur Rahman and his party won the general elections in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician set Awami League and the army on a collision course... at present, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are playing a similar role as they are trying to conspire with the establishment to block the PTI’s journey back to power,” the former premier alleged.
But IK won the last elections and did form his coalition government. The only reason he is now not PM is because his coalition fell apart. He can easily win the next elections and form an even stronger government that is ideally not a coalition.

Therefore, his comparison is not really valid, except for the part about a collision course with the Army. That is indeed unfortunate.
 
