Imran Khan changes statement again, says Military wants to keep him out

Imran Khan says, Army not behind action against PTI, but PDM is giving this impression to create rifts Here you go. Khan shb believe Army is not behind any of this and PDM is trying to give this impression to create rifts between PTI and Fauj.

A couple of days ago, Imran Khan said that PDM is trying to give an impression that "Fauj" is behind all the crackdown against PTI. So PDF PTI warriors came to the defence and said, by "Fauj" he means the Soldiers.Here's the thread:Now, today, he's saying Military wants to keep him out.Will someone answer if "Military" means "Fauj" or not?