Imran Khan changes statement again, says Military wants to keep him out

Xestan

Xestan

A couple of days ago, Imran Khan said that PDM is trying to give an impression that "Fauj" is behind all the crackdown against PTI. So PDF PTI warriors came to the defence and said, by "Fauj" he means the Soldiers.

Imran Khan says, Army not behind action against PTI, but PDM is giving this impression to create rifts

Here you go. Khan shb believe Army is not behind any of this and PDM is trying to give this impression to create rifts between PTI and Fauj.
Now, today, he's saying Military wants to keep him out.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645679738050969601

Will someone answer if "Military" means "Fauj" or not?
 

