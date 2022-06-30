Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto

Polls are volatile, I agree. But here's the latest, and it's not a KPK poll, it's a national poll:The latest IPOR poll gives PTI a lead:How statistically significant is this? Remains to be seen, but it's not a hard stretch to believe that they are indeed in the lead at the moment."it's just a poll", "polls are volatile" etc. etc. is cognitive dissonance. Polls aren't infallible but they can tell you about underlying trends. One of the observed trends is that the vast majority of Pakistanis see inflation as the number one economic issue, and they view the current government's legitimacy questionably, the majority support immediate elections.You ignore these trends and insights at your own peril. PML, PPP, PTI leaders all cook up bs and serve it to their constituents. PML types are in denial and PTI types have tin-foil hats on. Polls aside, my own conjecture is that the longer this government stays in power the less popular it will get within the 1-1.5 year horizon. And it may not last long either, it could be sent packing within a few weeks at most, all it takes is a few allies to switch sides and the parliament can flip.Lastly, I don't understand why you think jailing IK is a good idea, didn't PML hypocrites complain about this sort of political victimisation when they were getting arrested...? On what legal grounds is he going to be arrested? And please don't cite the corruption allegations. When you tell me that someone is going to be arrested in advance of any trial or conviction, that stinks of the same mentality that saw opposition politicians jailed for no reason in the last government's tenure - it's premediated victimisation and not the due course of the law. Same rubbish, new faces.​