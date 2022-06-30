What's new

Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,967
16
24,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656582587724.png

  • Bilawal says Imran wants institutions to not play their constitutional roles.
  • Says some elements or ‘puppets’ like Imran Khan present in Sindh.
  • Bilawal claims in next phase of local body election, PPP will again make a clean sweep.
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Wednesday said former prime minister Imran Khan knew that he could not win the election if institutions remained neutral and this is why he is running a campaign so the institutions can act controversially as his ‘Tiger Force,’ Geo News reported.

While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto said this is the reason Imran Khan has been complaining on why the institutions are apolitical and neutral.

“Imran Khan wants institutions to not play their constitutional roles,” he added.

He also responded to the allegations of rigging in the recent local government elections in Sindh in which PPP emerged victorious and led by a clean majority.


Bilawal said there were some elements, parties or ‘puppets’ like Imran Khan present in Sindh, who always supported dictatorship.

“In local government elections, these elements were expecting that the institutions will not be apolitical and they will be controversial but it did not happen,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto went on to say that such elements were worried during LG polls because institutions like the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others, who take interest in elections, are now neutral and remained apolitical.

Related items​


“Whenever there is a level playing field, PPP always performs well in the elections,” he said, adding that, “all opposition parties are well aware of the fact that in the next phase of the local body election, PPP will again make a clean sweep and opponents will find no place to escape and their bails will be confiscated.”

Bilawal Bhutto further said that PPP had been struggling to strengthen democratic norms in the country for the last three generations.
www.geo.tv

Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto

Imran Khan is running campaign so institution can act controversially as his 'Tiger Force', says foreign minister
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,967
16
24,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Acetic Acid said:
Baby Bilawal lost Lyaari seat in 2018 which PPP was winning from 1970
Click to expand...
True, but PTI performed even worst than PPP to uplift Lyari.
www.geo.tv

PTI MNA from Karachi's Lyari quits politics

In 2018 polls, Shad had been elected from Lyari's NA-246 constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Acetic Acid said:
Lost swat seat which BB had always won
Click to expand...
PPP was never strong in Swat, I think you meant DIR and Malakand.
Acetic Acid said:
In the end he was made to win form larkana
Click to expand...
It was a tough contest, but PPP still holds the sway and sentiments there. The Somoro Brothers need to work harder.
 
I

Iron Shrappenel

FULL MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
522
0
567
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In sha Allah as time passes these relics will be a thing of the past.
More education and realization in Pakistan is the only way to defend from corrupt establishment and there goons
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,967
16
24,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Iron Shrappenel said:
In sha Allah as time passes these relics will be a thing of the past.
Click to expand...
I do sincerely hope so, the dilemma with Sindh is that even if they don't perform they bring out the Shaheed slogans(thanks to the establishment) and cling on to power.
Iron Shrappenel said:
More education and realization in Pakistan is the only way to defend from corrupt establishment and there goons
Click to expand...
The tentacles of PPP in Sindh are much deeper than many assume. Any opponent candidate that gets public support is either bought in to support PPP or coerced into withdrawing.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,576
110
17,824
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
He may not have won without their help in 2018, but the latest polls show his party in the lead. Yet to be seen whether this is a verified trend, but if accurate, his party could be the largest if an election is held tomorrow.

I know these politicians have no choice but to promote their narrative, but the facts are always different.
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,785
0
4,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Meanwhile ECP is conducting gerrymandering in favour of PDM and disqualifying thousands of voters for no reason in several key seats. Funny how he isn't demanding neutrality on that issue.

Also funny that Bajwa bought these goons in but because they spent years badmouthing the Army, they still have to keep it up even though they are in power now. Excellent 4D chess turning PA into something being criticised across the entire political spectrum now.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,967
16
24,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Jungibaaz said:
He may not have won without their help in 2018
Click to expand...
Yep totally agree with you, PMLN was leading on all polls a month before the 2018 elections especially in Punjab. Then came the verdict against their leader's arrest, media went against them, electables coerced into PTI and on the final day, marginal seats were moved around.
Jungibaaz said:
but the latest polls show his party in the lead.
Click to expand...
These polls are volatile, if IK is jailed the lead will evaporate.
Jungibaaz said:
Yet to be seen whether this is a verified trend, but if accurate, his party could be the largest if an election is held tomorrow.
Click to expand...
Only in KPK, they are way ahead of their opponents.
Jungibaaz said:
I know these politicians have no choice but to promote their narrative, but the facts are always different.
Click to expand...
No doubt about that but some are always treading on misleading grounds.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,827
8
14,361
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
LOL!! All the online media polls are showing like 92-95% people in support of Imran Khan and rest 4-6% divided among the rest of the parties.

So out of 100, it is like 90 votes for Imran Khan and 10 votes for the remaining 13-16 parties.

The Gallup polls are mostly flawed, controlled by the PMLN.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,576
110
17,824
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Yep totally agree with you, PMLN was leading on all polls a month before the 2018 elections especially in Punjab. Then came the verdict against their leader's arrest, media went against them, electables coerced into PTI and on the final day, marginal seats were moved around.

These polls are volatile, if IK is jailed the lead will evaporate.

Only in KPK, they are way ahead of their opponents.

No doubt about that but some are always treading on misleading grounds.
Click to expand...
Polls are volatile, I agree. But here's the latest, and it's not a KPK poll, it's a national poll:
The latest IPOR poll gives PTI a lead:


How statistically significant is this? Remains to be seen, but it's not a hard stretch to believe that they are indeed in the lead at the moment.

"it's just a poll", "polls are volatile" etc. etc. is cognitive dissonance. Polls aren't infallible but they can tell you about underlying trends. One of the observed trends is that the vast majority of Pakistanis see inflation as the number one economic issue, and they view the current government's legitimacy questionably, the majority support immediate elections.

You ignore these trends and insights at your own peril. PML, PPP, PTI leaders all cook up bs and serve it to their constituents. PML types are in denial and PTI types have tin-foil hats on. Polls aside, my own conjecture is that the longer this government stays in power the less popular it will get within the 1-1.5 year horizon. And it may not last long either, it could be sent packing within a few weeks at most, all it takes is a few allies to switch sides and the parliament can flip.

Lastly, I don't understand why you think jailing IK is a good idea, didn't PML hypocrites complain about this sort of political victimisation when they were getting arrested...? On what legal grounds is he going to be arrested? And please don't cite the corruption allegations. When you tell me that someone is going to be arrested in advance of any trial or conviction, that stinks of the same mentality that saw opposition politicians jailed for no reason in the last government's tenure - it's premediated victimisation and not the due course of the law. Same rubbish, new faces.​
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
43,001
55
36,399
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jungibaaz said:
How statistically significant is this? Remains to be seen, but it's not a hard stretch to believe that they are indeed in the lead at the moment.
Click to expand...

At the moment, that may be indeed true. It all depends on when the elections are held and the all-important economic conditions right before those elections, that will likely determine the outcomes.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan wanted to turn every institution into his tiger force: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Replies
8
Views
222
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran should be held accountable for harming country: Bilawal
2 3
Replies
33
Views
673
Khan2727
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI MNA from Karachi's Lyari quits politics
Replies
11
Views
413
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Unofficial results: PPP sweeps Sindh Local Bodies elections
2 3
Replies
38
Views
726
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal vows to launch anti-govt movement from Lahore – PPP’s former bastion
Replies
6
Views
403
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom