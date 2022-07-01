What's new

Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,986
16
24,560
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656668527516.png

  • Federal minister says Imran Khan has been asking neutrals to intervene.
  • Lambastes PTI's narrative of a foreign conspiracy.
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI's narrative of conspiracy is a blatant lie.
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that former prime minister Imran Khan could face treason charges for abrogating the constitution of Pakistan as he had tried to prevent his ouster.

During a news conference, Aurangzeb said that according to the Supreme Court’s verdict, Imran Khan had violated the constitution when he was facing a no-trust motion as the then deputy speaker had ruled out the vote of no-confidence against him unconstitutionally.

She was speaking in reference to PTI leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri’s ruling when he had rejected the no-trust motion against then prime minister Imran Khan, however, SC termed it unconstitutional and restored the NA.

The federal minister went on to say that Imran Khan has been asking the neutrals continuously to intervene, “this is the case of Article 6 for violating the Constitution.

Lambasting PTI's narrative of a foreign conspiracy, Aurangzeb said that if Imran Khan had received the cypher on March 8, why didn’t he initiate an inquiry by setting up a commission.

“Imran Khan should have formed a commission if he already knew about the conspiracy, but he did not hold [an] inquiry because it was a blatant lie,” she said.
www.geo.tv

Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

According to Supreme Court’s verdict, Imran Khan has violated constitution, says information minister
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Black.Mamba
Marriyum tells how to convert BMW X5 to X6
2
Replies
22
Views
892
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy
2
Replies
18
Views
467
RealNapster
RealNapster
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt warns of filing 'treason cases' against Imran Khan, allies
2
Replies
17
Views
499
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
Norwegian
PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London
Replies
3
Views
241
Catalystic
C
HAIDER
  • Locked
No trust motion against Imran Khan
29 30 31 32 33 34
Replies
497
Views
21K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom