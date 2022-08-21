Imran Khan Calls out Establishment for conspiracy to overthrow PTI Government

‘Why I was ousted’, Imran Khan asks 'neutrals' at Pindi rallyI want to ask whether you are neutral or not… if not then why are you damaging this country so much, asks former PM
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday asked the "neutral" why he was ousted through a ‘foreign-funded’ vote of no-confidence in parliament, saying that his only crime is that he has not accepted the "imported" government.
"Now Pemra is also in the game. What has Imran khan done? His only crime is that he is not accepting this imported government," he said while addressing a public gathering at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.
Imran revealed that people who come to his residence to support him get calls from agencies, asking why they were there. "I want to ask whether you are neutral or not. If not then why are you damaging this country so much? Why do you want to stand with these people (the current government)? Do you think the nation will believe these people who have been looting this nation for the past 30 years," he questioned.
He said that when police resorted to violence on PTI’s May 25 rally, they were informed that they had orders to do so. "It means they were under pressure from the neutrals," he added.
Imran said that the chief election commissioner is giving all his verdicts against PTI as they wanted to disqualify him but when they seek information they get replies that they are under pressure from the "boots".
"Now in Shahbaz Gill's case, police say they are under pressure... whatever is happening in Pakistan will be blamed on you," he said while addressing the "neutrals".
During his address, a video clip was also played in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders can be seen issuing statements against the military and judiciary. Imran asked why Shahbaz Gill is being treated any differently.
"I'm saying all this today because I know their plan. I know what Mr Y is planning but let me tell you today that Imran Khan will not budge even if you throw me in jail… I will never go abroad… I will live and die in this country."
He said whatever is being planned including his disqualification will damage Pakistan. "PTI is the only federal party in Pakistan right now. PTI has the power to unite. Army alone cannot keep a country united… political parties do that. If you weaken PTI you will weaken the country," he added.
The former premier said that if PTI is pushed against the wall, the country will face a situation similar to Sri Lanka. "If we step aside who will stop these people from making the current situation even worse in the country? There is only one way out and that is free and transparent elections," he added.
He said that a plan has been made to systematically suppress PTI, adding that they are trying to make an example out of Shahbaz Gill. "He was abducted, stripped naked and beaten... we were told by our lawyers what they did to him," he added.
Imran said that he did not want to end his May 25 rally but he did it to avoid bloodshed in the country. "I will not rest until I give real freedom to my people."
He also congratulated his party workers and supporters in advance for winning the NA-245 by-elections in Karachi.
