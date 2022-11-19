What's new

Imran Khan calls on supporters to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

1668865483516.png

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing the participants of the long march via video link, the former premier said asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November between 1-2pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

“You [workers and supporters] should try to reach between 1-2pm. I will myself address and give the next plan of action,” the PTI Chairman added, reiterating that there was no other solution to the country’s issues than fresh and fair elections.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said that party’s long march would enter Rawat city today where former prime minister Imran Khan will unveil next strategy.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the “final stage has arrived” in anticipation of the day Imran Khan will call supporters to converge in Rawalpindi.

“The final stage has arrived. Be prepared. Imran Khan will give a call to people today to reach Rawalpindi,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry said that PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, who are leading separate convoys, will meet at Rawat today from where the marchers would move towards Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi security finalised ahead of PTI long march

The Punjab police have finalised a security plan to welcome the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is likely to enter the city on Saturday.

As per the security plan finalized for Imran Khan after the gun attack in Wazirabad, more than 10,000 policemen will be deployed for security.

Sharpshooters will be deployed at the buildings on the route of the long march convoy, while the march will be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras.

At least 15 sections (each consisting of five fully armed commandos, one vehicle, and a driver), of elite force and 122 commandos will also be deployed while more than 1,500 personnel, consisting of 75 reserves of police, will be on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

In the case of Imran Khan’s participation in the march, he will be provided with “a box security cover in the style of the security of former prime ministers”.

Moreover, special security teams will surround the container of former prime minister Imran Khan during long march in Rawalpindi.
Imran Khan calls on supporters to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi
