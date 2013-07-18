What's new

Imran Khan calls for closed door meeting with Nawaz, Kayani prior to APC

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2010
22,933
45
29,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan calls for closed door meeting with Nawaz, Kayani prior to APC
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has wished for a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani before holding the All Parties Conference (APC) to know about Pakistans understanding with the United States on the issue of drone strikes and counter-terrorism.
I again want to put forward my request for a closed door meeting (with Sharif and Kayani) to ascertain all the facts before a more public APC is held to formulate a holistic counter terror policy premised on facts, and not mere political rhetoric once again, Khan said in a statement on Thursday.
Khan said that it was imperative for the present government to inform the political leaders about the nature of their understanding with the US.
Is the IMF package part of the understanding with Pakistan in the War on Terror? Khan asked.
He said that the people also wanted to know whether the military was on the same page as the civilian leadership, because no dialogue on counter terrorism can proceed successfully without this clarification.
It is essential to know why the Interior Minister was shocked to make this discovery. I therefore request for a closed door meeting to precede any APC, Khan said.
Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali stated last month that the entire security apparatus along with security agencies had failed to curb terrorism in Balochistan.
The reason for the requested meeting was to simply get to the truth about the government and the militarys prevailing commitment with the US on its war on terror and drone attacks and the position of Intelligence Agencies on sectarian terrorism, Khan added.
I realised that perhaps the facts cannot be stated in a large open forum like an APC because of national security, but at the same time it is essential for the political leaders to be apprised of these facts regarding the extent of the commitments still given to the US as well as the reasons behind the continuing sectarian terrorism.
He said that the government has been refusing to take political leaders into confidence and have out rightly lied to the people.
This leads to truth coming out in leaked bits of news, either through Wikileaks and books written by US authors, as happened in the case of President Zardaris covert assent to drones; or in statements like the one from Asfandyar Wali stating the US did not want the Awami National Party (ANP) to have a peace deal with the Swat Taliban, after the Swat military operation, he said.
On failure of the government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the province was bearing the brunt of the terror attacks.
He said that the provincial government could not effectively deal with the law and order situation and terrorism unless all major stakeholders were on board, he said.
The PTI Chairman said that three APCs had already taken place but since the previous government had continuously lied to Parliament and the people on the understanding with the US, nothing had been achieved beyond rhetoric encompassed resolutions that were discarded almost as soon as they were written.
The PTI Chairman had previously asked for a meeting between Premier Sharif and General Kayani two months ago.
Imran Khan calls for closed door meeting with Nawaz, Kayani prior to APC &#8211; The Express Tribune
 
R

ruqyh

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 25, 2022
7
0
Country
Czech Republic
Location
Faroe Islands
@AZ1 is a fake tweets poster and supported by Youthia Staff/Mods and all youthia then jerk on fake things.

Pervaiz Elahi Punjab k dako ly liye aur establishment ka paalto, jo PTI ki napies change ker ker k thak gya tha.

PTI ab usi adalat ky pass ja rahay jinko galian detay hain aur judges ko "b!tches of riches kehtay hain"

IK/PTI ky saaath double game ho rahi hai.

youthia.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png



@prokion
@EvoluXon
@Brainsucker
@xitap
@Nothing
@Rahil Ahmed
@ThisUser
@mangochutney
@migflug
@Akasa
@Lava820
@Black Tornado
@S10
@Shafsins
@T4Tango
@ahaider97
@IbnAbdullah
@Maira La
@Jazzbot
@Olympus81
@AdeelMian
@MAB
@dani92
@Cookie Monster
@IceCold
@sanel1412
@airwolf137
@retaxis
@nufix
@GOAT
@James David
@RescueRanger
@ChinaToday
@The SC
@Khan_21
@Savak
@LakeHawk180
@Yaoudelizard
@Green disc
@Song Hong
@Black_cats
@itsanufy
@Riddick
@mughaljee
@the_messenger
@Hassan Imtiaz
@ZeGerman
@313ghazi
@Arsenal Caan
@Death Adder
@MH.Yang
@Olympus81
@AZ1
@SecularNationalist
@Chopchop
@SD 10
@QWECXZ
@IbnAbdullah
@airwolf137
@Enigma SIG
@A.P. Richelieu
@mmkextreme_1
@313ghazi
@srshkmr
@JamD
@zartosht
@crankthatskunk
@PakSarZameen47
@firohot4321
@kingQamaR
@ThisUser
@ezerdi2
@migflug
@deliva125
@Hack-Hook
@patero
@AmiEktaKharapChele
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@meghdut
@The Saffron Sikh
@IceCold
@Dr. Strangelove
@Black Tornado
@RescueRanger
@zeeshan_1998
@rainbowrascal
@tower9
@sammuel
@Aamir Hussain
@Black Bird
@ahaider97
@Shah_Deu
@Acetic Acid
@Protest_again
@Abid123
@Akasa
@Tom-tom
@mulj

@sebux
@Dexon
@jauk
@moweike
@Bilal.
@Abid123
@mudas777
@hembo
@time pass
@ThisUser
@Riddick
@AZ1
@Surendar maddy
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@zeeshan_1998
@AZMwi
@hamza gareeb
@Dawkicrystal
@furkan123
@Steppe Wolff
@Eskander
@kankan326
@Evil Flare
@Deino
@Usman.87
@mypop
@Foinikas
@SoulSpokesman
@ARMalik
@Enigma SIG
@mb444
@mohd497
@Menace2Society
@RangeMaster
@tiryqopowa
@IceCold
@Hephaestus
@tman786
@vibamor
@8888888888888
@Waqas
@Riea
@aryobarzan
@Aslan1071
@mig232
@rambro
@aanshu001
@QWECXZ
@Shafsins
@huqeqyzi

@Strife
@ahaider97
@Raj-Hindustani
@Great Janjua
@SoulSpokesman
@airwolf137
@Straightalk
@rashid.sarwar
@shi12jun
@LakeHawk180
@Sainthood 101
@chinasun
@Riddick
@Song Hong
@yex
@Kharral
@Shehryar Ashraf
@sdfsdfdsf
@IceCold
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Ihsan khan 66
@Ssan
@Sudarshan
@Mav3rick
@BON PLAN
@Khan Sahab
@mulj
@Rafael
@MyNameAintJeff
@Abid123
@A.P. Richelieu
@UKBengali
@Deino
@Hephaestus
@Dustom9
@hembo
@Strike!
@ziaulislam
@Skull and Bones
@mili
@patero
@ACE OF HEARTS
@sdfsdfdsf
@sdfsdfdsf
@BoggedDown
@PakAlp
@Solidify
@Bilal.
@Da baller
@SecularNationalist
@lchsod1975
@Red nucleus
@Luosifen
@Skull and Bones
@TheImmortal
@Goenitz
@yugocrosrb95
@koolio
@Leonardo
@Kharral
@AZ1
@925boy
@Abu Mohammed
@Ghostkiller
@Black_cats
@Ali_Baba
@Tai Hai Chen
@Green disc
@Zowais
@Foinikas
@MH.Yang
@Asimzranger
@General Dong

@siegecrossbow
@Tai Hai Chen
@Leonardo
@rAli
@QWECXZ
@Daghalodi
@IblinI
@leuitenentcolonel
@BigMelatonin
@JunaidP
@Strike!
@Skull and Bones
@Ghostkiller
@Hakwa Nadro
@ghazi52
@ChinaToday
@Bilal.
@Shorisrip
@NiuBiDaRen
@NaqsheYaar
@BoggedDown
@shujaullahkhan
@925boy
@spectregunship
@AZ1
@fna
@Foinikas

@shujaullahkhan
@ghazi52
@AZ1
@JunaidP
@BigMelatonin
@QWECXZ
@fna
@Foinikas
@925boy
@Bilal.
@BoggedDown
@HttpError
@Acetic Acid
@Goenitz
@Skull and Bones
@ChinaToday
@KaiserX
@Hakwa Nadro
@SaadH
@General Dong
@TheUsualSuspect
@TeaAddict2
@Super Falcon
@Deino
@merzifonlu
@AgnosticIndian
@Sainthood 101
@joker87
@The SC
@Solidify
@rAli
@emir nissan gtr
@Steppe Wolff
@Luosifen
@Tamiyah

@Fight 0f Falcon
@AZ1
@Darth Vader
@Goenitz
@Mehdipersian
@Elvin
@Norwegian
@Bilal.
@Basel
@Dr. Strangelove
@Deino
@kingQamaR
@khail007
@Sainthood 101
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@bluesky
@deliva125
@dani191
@TheImmortal
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@Asimzranger
@Raghfarm007
@0000000000000000000000000
@Friday
@UKBengali
@tman786
@Tom-tom
@Mustang-87
@Cookie Monster
@alphapak
@Edevelop
@AdeelMian
@RiazHaq
@Major Sam
@Shehryar Ashraf
@farhan_9909
@SuperMAG
@koolio
@siegecrossbow
@eagleeye
@beast89
@Aref
@Robin rone
@Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose
@Bossman
@QWECXZ
@aymanop1522
@sdfsdfdsf

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Flight of falcon @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AZ1 @Rafael @Norwegian @ahaider97 @Thrust_Vector998 @Windjammer @Salza @Trailer23 @313ghazi @B.K.N @Asimzranger

@raptor22
@Hack-Hook
@IceCold
@PakSarZameen47
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@DrJekyll
@Sohail Niazai
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Song Hong
@moweike
@baajey
@TOPGUN
@Enigma SIG
@Straightalk
@REhorror
@Rafael
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@Shapur Zol Aktaf
@yesboss
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Shafsins
@GriffinsRule
@hembo
@Sainthood 101
@IMADreamer
@Genius 17
@Defencelover1997
@cocomo
@Red nucleus
@AZ1
@ThisUser
@TheUsualSuspect
@nope
@Eagle_Nest
@Menthol
@Mrc
@Ihsan khan 66
@lcloo
@Abid123
@MH.Yang
@Skorzeny88
@Black_cats
@xeuss
@Damir877
@Pindi Boy
@Diviner
@Sudarshan
@BON PLAN
@JH7
@Musna
@Olympus81
@febejamoha
@Shahzad Sultan
@Catalystic
@unrequitted_love_suzy
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Hydration
@Bossman
@Tai Hai Chen
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@Red nucleus
@Sudarshan
@Splurgenxs
@Major Sam
@Sam6536
@aryobarzan
@PakCan
@shanipisces2002
@Enigma SIG
@Foinikas
@QWECXZ
@SMX 3.0
@fna
@DrJekyll
@_NOBODY_
@MH.Yang
@IceCold
@zeeshan_1998
@SirAbdullaz
@hamza gareeb
@Olympus81
@GiantPanda
@the_messenger
@GeraltofRivia
@IMADreamer
@SEOminati
@Indos
@SoulSpokesman
@General Dong
@dani191
@AZMwi
@karachidude86
@ghazi52
@shi12jun
@mangochutney
@Flash_Ninja
@noxizer
@F.O.X
@GreatHanWarrior
@EvoluXon
@sammuel
@RescueRanger
@Path-Finder
@cuduly
@WinterFangs
@Readerdefence
@ESAx
@Sanwal!!
@INS-TRUTH
@WalterWhite
@LakeHawk180
@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
@Reichmarshal
@Sainthood 101
@QWECXZ
@BananaRepublicUK
@koolio
@Tai Hai Chen
@shah_123
@MultaniGuy
@xedefin
@aryobarzan
@Dr. Strangelove
@Revire
@Herstory
@khail007
@jacawu
@hunter_hunted
@Hayreddin
@nope
@bymir
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@foqali
@Beny Karachun
@ashool
@Luosifen
@xuxel
@sammuel
@TSA321
@jamal18
@piqanynoc
@lukel
@MystryMan
@fitpOsitive
@Prince of the Moon
@thesaint
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@dani191
@Norwegian
@PakAlp
@Death Adder
@sdfsdfdsf
@云山万里
 
salarsikander

salarsikander

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 12, 2013
8,344
3
7,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ruqyh said:
@AZ1 is a fake tweets poster and supported by Youthia Staff/Mods and all youthia then jerk on fake things.

Pervaiz Elahi Punjab k dako ly liye aur establishment ka paalto, jo PTI ki napies change ker ker k thak gya tha.

PTI ab usi adalat ky pass ja rahay jinko galian detay hain aur judges ko "b!tches of riches kehtay hain"

IK/PTI ky saaath double game ho rahi hai.

youthia.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png



@prokion
@EvoluXon
@Brainsucker
@xitap
@Nothing
@Rahil Ahmed
@ThisUser
@mangochutney
@migflug
@Akasa
@Lava820
@Black Tornado
@S10
@Shafsins
@T4Tango
@ahaider97
@IbnAbdullah
@Maira La
@Jazzbot
@Olympus81
@AdeelMian
@MAB
@dani92
@Cookie Monster
@IceCold
@sanel1412
@airwolf137
@retaxis
@nufix
@GOAT
@James David
@RescueRanger
@ChinaToday
@The SC
@Khan_21
@Savak
@LakeHawk180
@Yaoudelizard
@Green disc
@Song Hong
@Black_cats
@itsanufy
@Riddick
@mughaljee
@the_messenger
@Hassan Imtiaz
@ZeGerman
@313ghazi
@Arsenal Caan
@Death Adder
@MH.Yang
@Olympus81
@AZ1
@SecularNationalist
@Chopchop
@SD 10
@QWECXZ
@IbnAbdullah
@airwolf137
@Enigma SIG
@A.P. Richelieu
@mmkextreme_1
@313ghazi
@srshkmr
@JamD
@zartosht
@crankthatskunk
@PakSarZameen47
@firohot4321
@kingQamaR
@ThisUser
@ezerdi2
@migflug
@deliva125
@Hack-Hook
@patero
@AmiEktaKharapChele
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@meghdut
@The Saffron Sikh
@IceCold
@Dr. Strangelove
@Black Tornado
@RescueRanger
@zeeshan_1998
@rainbowrascal
@tower9
@sammuel
@Aamir Hussain
@Black Bird
@ahaider97
@Shah_Deu
@Acetic Acid
@Protest_again
@Abid123
@Akasa
@Tom-tom
@mulj

@sebux
@Dexon
@jauk
@moweike
@Bilal.
@Abid123
@mudas777
@hembo
@time pass
@ThisUser
@Riddick
@AZ1
@Surendar maddy
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@zeeshan_1998
@AZMwi
@hamza gareeb
@Dawkicrystal
@furkan123
@Steppe Wolff
@Eskander
@kankan326
@Evil Flare
@Deino
@Usman.87
@mypop
@Foinikas
@SoulSpokesman
@ARMalik
@Enigma SIG
@mb444
@mohd497
@Menace2Society
@RangeMaster
@tiryqopowa
@IceCold
@Hephaestus
@tman786
@vibamor
@8888888888888
@Waqas
@Riea
@aryobarzan
@Aslan1071
@mig232
@rambro
@aanshu001
@QWECXZ
@Shafsins
@huqeqyzi

@Strife
@ahaider97
@Raj-Hindustani
@Great Janjua
@SoulSpokesman
@airwolf137
@Straightalk
@rashid.sarwar
@shi12jun
@LakeHawk180
@Sainthood 101
@chinasun
@Riddick
@Song Hong
@yex
@Kharral
@Shehryar Ashraf
@sdfsdfdsf
@IceCold
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Ihsan khan 66
@Ssan
@Sudarshan
@Mav3rick
@BON PLAN
@Khan Sahab
@mulj
@Rafael
@MyNameAintJeff
@Abid123
@A.P. Richelieu
@UKBengali
@Deino
@Hephaestus
@Dustom9
@hembo
@Strike!
@ziaulislam
@Skull and Bones
@mili
@patero
@ACE OF HEARTS
@sdfsdfdsf
@sdfsdfdsf
@BoggedDown
@PakAlp
@Solidify
@Bilal.
@Da baller
@SecularNationalist
@lchsod1975
@Red nucleus
@Luosifen
@Skull and Bones
@TheImmortal
@Goenitz
@yugocrosrb95
@koolio
@Leonardo
@Kharral
@AZ1
@925boy
@Abu Mohammed
@Ghostkiller
@Black_cats
@Ali_Baba
@Tai Hai Chen
@Green disc
@Zowais
@Foinikas
@MH.Yang
@Asimzranger
@General Dong

@siegecrossbow
@Tai Hai Chen
@Leonardo
@rAli
@QWECXZ
@Daghalodi
@IblinI
@leuitenentcolonel
@BigMelatonin
@JunaidP
@Strike!
@Skull and Bones
@Ghostkiller
@Hakwa Nadro
@ghazi52
@ChinaToday
@Bilal.
@Shorisrip
@NiuBiDaRen
@NaqsheYaar
@BoggedDown
@shujaullahkhan
@925boy
@spectregunship
@AZ1
@fna
@Foinikas

@shujaullahkhan
@ghazi52
@AZ1
@JunaidP
@BigMelatonin
@QWECXZ
@fna
@Foinikas
@925boy
@Bilal.
@BoggedDown
@HttpError
@Acetic Acid
@Goenitz
@Skull and Bones
@ChinaToday
@KaiserX
@Hakwa Nadro
@SaadH
@General Dong
@TheUsualSuspect
@TeaAddict2
@Super Falcon
@Deino
@merzifonlu
@AgnosticIndian
@Sainthood 101
@joker87
@The SC
@Solidify
@rAli
@emir nissan gtr
@Steppe Wolff
@Luosifen
@Tamiyah

@Fight 0f Falcon
@AZ1
@Darth Vader
@Goenitz
@Mehdipersian
@Elvin
@Norwegian
@Bilal.
@Basel
@Dr. Strangelove
@Deino
@kingQamaR
@khail007
@Sainthood 101
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@bluesky
@deliva125
@dani191
@TheImmortal
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@Asimzranger
@Raghfarm007
@0000000000000000000000000
@Friday
@UKBengali
@tman786
@Tom-tom
@Mustang-87
@Cookie Monster
@alphapak
@Edevelop
@AdeelMian
@RiazHaq
@Major Sam
@Shehryar Ashraf
@farhan_9909
@SuperMAG
@koolio
@siegecrossbow
@eagleeye
@beast89
@Aref
@Robin rone
@Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose
@Bossman
@QWECXZ
@aymanop1522
@sdfsdfdsf

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Flight of falcon @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AZ1 @Rafael @Norwegian @ahaider97 @Thrust_Vector998 @Windjammer @Salza @Trailer23 @313ghazi @B.K.N @Asimzranger

@raptor22
@Hack-Hook
@IceCold
@PakSarZameen47
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@DrJekyll
@Sohail Niazai
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Song Hong
@moweike
@baajey
@TOPGUN
@Enigma SIG
@Straightalk
@REhorror
@Rafael
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@Shapur Zol Aktaf
@yesboss
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Shafsins
@GriffinsRule
@hembo
@Sainthood 101
@IMADreamer
@Genius 17
@Defencelover1997
@cocomo
@Red nucleus
@AZ1
@ThisUser
@TheUsualSuspect
@nope
@Eagle_Nest
@Menthol
@Mrc
@Ihsan khan 66
@lcloo
@Abid123
@MH.Yang
@Skorzeny88
@Black_cats
@xeuss
@Damir877
@Pindi Boy
@Diviner
@Sudarshan
@BON PLAN
@JH7
@Musna
@Olympus81
@febejamoha
@Shahzad Sultan
@Catalystic
@unrequitted_love_suzy
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Hydration
@Bossman
@Tai Hai Chen
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@Red nucleus
@Sudarshan
@Splurgenxs
@Major Sam
@Sam6536
@aryobarzan
@PakCan
@shanipisces2002
@Enigma SIG
@Foinikas
@QWECXZ
@SMX 3.0
@fna
@DrJekyll
@_NOBODY_
@MH.Yang
@IceCold
@zeeshan_1998
@SirAbdullaz
@hamza gareeb
@Olympus81
@GiantPanda
@the_messenger
@GeraltofRivia
@IMADreamer
@SEOminati
@Indos
@SoulSpokesman
@General Dong
@dani191
@AZMwi
@karachidude86
@ghazi52
@shi12jun
@mangochutney
@Flash_Ninja
@noxizer
@F.O.X
@GreatHanWarrior
@EvoluXon
@sammuel
@RescueRanger
@Path-Finder
@cuduly
@WinterFangs
@Readerdefence
@ESAx
@Sanwal!!
@INS-TRUTH
@WalterWhite
@LakeHawk180
@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
@Reichmarshal
@Sainthood 101
@QWECXZ
@BananaRepublicUK
@koolio
@Tai Hai Chen
@shah_123
@MultaniGuy
@xedefin
@aryobarzan
@Dr. Strangelove
@Revire
@Herstory
@khail007
@jacawu
@hunter_hunted
@Hayreddin
@nope
@bymir
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@foqali
@Beny Karachun
@ashool
@Luosifen
@xuxel
@sammuel
@TSA321
@jamal18
@piqanynoc
@lukel
@MystryMan
@fitpOsitive
@Prince of the Moon
@thesaint
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@dani191
@Norwegian
@PakAlp
@Death Adder
@sdfsdfdsf
@云山万里
Click to expand...
chutya nasal ka pwatari
 
Q

qoryvoqeq

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 25, 2022
7
0
Country
Syrian Arab Republic
Location
Fiji
salarsikander said:
chutya nasal ka pwatari
Click to expand...
@AZ1 is a fake tweets poster and supported by Youthia Staff/Mods and all youthia then jerk on fake things.

Pervaiz Elahi Punjab k dako ly liye aur establishment ka paalto, jo PTI ki napies change ker ker k thak gya tha.

PTI ab usi adalat ky pass ja rahay jinko galian detay hain aur judges ko "b!tches of riches kehtay hain"

IK/PTI ky saaath double game ho rahi hai.

youthia.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan tried to secretly meet CEC
2
Replies
21
Views
471
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parliament Attack Case: Govt challenges Imran Khan's acquittal
Replies
9
Views
247
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Imran Khan was led by neutrals, lost his govt when crutches were removed’ : Maryam Nawaz at Dharampura PP 158
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
General Dong
General Dong
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PEOPLE OF KP REJECTED IMRAN KHAN’S ANARCHIC LONG MARCH :MARYAM NAWAZ
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bani Gala became 'Money Gala' during Imran Khan's rule, says Maryam Nawaz in Layyah
2
Replies
19
Views
371
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom