Imran Khan Bought Gifts Worth Rs6 billion For Rs15 million, claims TV Anchor

The PMLN-led govt has decided to approach NAB in light of the fresh revelation into the scandal
The gifts worth about Rs6 billion and meant for Toshakhana were bought by then prime minister Imran Khan for just Rs15 million, according to a new damning report into the multi-billion rupee scandal.
The valuables received from Gulf countries were allegedly wrongly valued, said TV anchor Kamran Shahid on Wednesday.
Prime Minister’s special adviser Ataullah Tarar has confirmed the new discovery; the government plans to ask the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for an inquiry into the same.
While addressing a presser today (December 14), PTI chairman termed both the Toshakhana and foreign funding cases against him as part of the “chief election commissioner’s one-point agenda” to disqualify him.
“The day the Toshakhana case goes to court, I can say in writing that everything I did was legal,” he said, adding, “And same is the case with the foreign funding case.”
In October, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan from politics in the Toshakhana case.
