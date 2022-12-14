What's new

Imran Khan Bought Gifts Worth Rs6 billion For Rs15 million, claims TV Anchor

The PMLN-led govt has decided to approach NAB in light of the fresh revelation into the scandal​

1671050862267.png

The gifts worth about Rs6 billion and meant for Toshakhana were bought by then prime minister Imran Khan for just Rs15 million, according to a new damning report into the multi-billion rupee scandal.

The valuables received from Gulf countries were allegedly wrongly valued, said TV anchor Kamran Shahid on Wednesday.

Prime Minister’s special adviser Ataullah Tarar has confirmed the new discovery; the government plans to ask the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for an inquiry into the same.

While addressing a presser today (December 14), PTI chairman termed both the Toshakhana and foreign funding cases against him as part of the “chief election commissioner’s one-point agenda” to disqualify him.

“The day the Toshakhana case goes to court, I can say in writing that everything I did was legal,” he said, adding, “And same is the case with the foreign funding case.”

In October, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan from politics in the Toshakhana case.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1603081154126553088
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1603085148039544832
No no no… imi boi can do no wrong…
 
6 billion rupees of jewelry ?? .... kinda unbelievable. never heard anyone give such an expensive gift to anyone. He should give detail about who gave this jewelry. Aleem Khan push him hard since he lost his case DHA land/Punjab govt land ,,,,try to take over govt land.
 

