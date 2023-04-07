What's new

Imran Khan booked for putting 'families of army officers at risk'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Another case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan this time for putting the "families of army officers at risk".

The case was registered against the former prime minister at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station on April 6. The complaint was lodged by Magistrate Manzoor Ahmed.

The first information report (FIR) states that the PTI chief in one of his speeches used “inappropriate language” against military officers.

The FIR includes sections 500, 505 and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 500 deals with defamation which may lead to imprisonment for two years or a fine.

While Section 505 deals with statements that may “cause or incite” a military officer to mutiny or cause fear or alarm among the public which may lead them to commit an offence against the state.

On the other hand, Section 138 may lead to imprisonment of up to six months or a fine for abetting an officer, soldier, sailor or airman to an act of insubordination.

The PTI chairman has been embroiled in legal battles since his ouster as the prime minister last year in April and claims that the authorities have registered over 100 cases against him across the country.

However, the police have told the Islamabad High Court that a total of 29 FIRs were registered against the PTI chief in the capital, including 28 by the police and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

One of the FIRs had been terminated and seven were in the investigation phase, while 20 cases were under trial in courts.
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Can someone please book the generals and their families for putting Pakistan at risk.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Laughable. The military officers who almost assassinated Imran Khan in broad daylight are pointing fingers at others.
 

