Imran Khan blaming rape victims.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...pakistan-pm-imran-khan-blames-crisis-on-women.
I'm a Imran Khan supporter but these comments are truly outrageous.
By making these comments he is justifying and encouraging rapists.
He and anyone else who blames rape on victims should be ashamed of their attitude.
His pandering to conservative elements makes me think he isn't the man to push Pakistan to the next level.
I'm a Imran Khan supporter but these comments are truly outrageous.
By making these comments he is justifying and encouraging rapists.
He and anyone else who blames rape on victims should be ashamed of their attitude.
His pandering to conservative elements makes me think he isn't the man to push Pakistan to the next level.