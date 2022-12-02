Imran Khan bars party leaders, social media from denigrating establishment Imran Khan bars party leaders, social media from denigrating establishment

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has directed his party leaders and social media team to stop criticising the establishment in a major shift in his policy he had been pursuing since his ouster as prime minister in April last.The development comes a few days after the appointment of top brass.The former premier advised the social media managers to ensure the implementation of the policy, which apparently aims at mending fences with the establishment.Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party was following a policy of not engaging in any confrontation with the institution.On Nov 30 last, the former premier felicitated Gen Asim Munir on assuming command as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).In a tweet, Mr Khan expressed hope that the new military leadership would end the prevailing trust deficit that had been built in the last eight months “between the nation and the State”.“Strength of the State is derived from its people,” reads the tweet.