Imran Khan at Lahore High Court

,.,.
Former prime minister Imran Khan is present at the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises alongside a horde of PTI supporters but has yet to make his way inside.
Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati are accompanying the former premier.
Footage aired on television showed Imran’s convoy being showered with rose petals as it made its way inside the LHC premises with a large number of PTI supporters surrounding the cars and chanting slogans in support of the former prime minister.
However, more than an hour-and-a-half after entering the LHC premises, Imran’s convoy is facing difficulty in moving towards the courtroom due to the large number of lawyers and supporters gathered.
Talking to ARY News, Qureshi claimed there were “thousands” of people present outside the court and security arrangements were almost “non-existent”. He said it was “impossible” for Imran to step out of his car in such a situation.
He reiterated that it was “impossible” to bring the PTI chief from his vehicle to the courtroom. “We are present in the courtroom and are requesting that our attendance is marked and our bail petition is heard. Our lawyers are present and prepared to satisfy them (judges),” Qureshi added.
He repeated that Imran was sitting in his vehicle but that it was “impossible” for him to step out of it due to the risk of further worsening his leg injury.
Imran has to attend two separate hearings. In the first, a two-judge LHC bench is hearing Imran’s bail plea in a case registered against him in Islamabad.
Separately, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh instructed the former prime minister to appear in court in person while hearing his protective bail petition in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Justice Sheikh passed these directives after Imran failed to meet the court’s order to appear in person by 2pm today.
In the petition filed today, Imran urged the court to grant him 15-day protective bail so that he could approach the relevant court for pre-arrest bail.
The petition was fixed for hearing before a two-judge bench led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. The court staff informed Imran’s legal team about the judge’s instructions that the court personnel would wait for 10 more minutes to hear the plea, otherwise, the judges would leave the high court.
Imran’s legal team assured the court staff about the PTI chief’s presence.
But when the hearing began, the PTI chief was not present in the courtroom. His lawyer argued that his client was present inside the LHC premises but could not be presented in the courtroom due to the current situation.
He said that the party’s senior leadership was present inside the courtroom, arguing that the party had not announced that the PTI chief would be appearing before the LHC.
“Call it the people’s love of their madness that such a large crowd has gathered,” he said. He added that if Imran stepped out of his car in such a situation, he may risk breaking his leg.
“We have no reservations if the police can bring Imran to court under its security,” he said.
At this, Justice Najafi said that Imran would have to appear in the courtroom and asked who was stopping him from doing so. The lawyer replied that no one had stopped the PTI chairman but security officials were “not cooperating”.
The court ordered the security SP to immediately present Imran in the courtroom.
Imran’s counsel lamented that the Punjab police chief had promised that the PTI chief would be brought to the courtroom in 10 minutes.
The court expressed anger at the security head for not presenting Imran in the courtroom and asked about his presence. The security head replied that Imran was in his vehicle and the police superintendent had gone to fetch hi.
“You should go and bring him yourself,” Justice Najafi said. The judge said that it was “no hard task” to bring Imran to the courtroom.
The judge also grilled the security SP about Imran’s whereabouts to which he replied that the PTI chief was present outside Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh’s court. The SP argued that Imran’s lawyers were not allowing him to enter the courtroom.
The court ordered that Imran’s physical presence be ensured. The court directed to present Imran by 7:30pm and adjourned the hearing.
Advocate Intizar Panjhota replied that Imran’s lawyer was on the way. “He maybe be stuck in traffic and will soon arrive,” he said, after which the judge adjourned the hearing for a while.
When the ex-premier’s lawyer, Khawaja Tariq Rahim, appeared in court, he said that his client had reached out to the Punjab inspector-general. “We were told that traffic on the Mall Road would be empty at the time of today’s hearing.
“We were also told to reach out to the registrar for security inside the court,” he said. “But the registrar rejected our request for entrance from the Mosque Gate.”
Moreover, Rahim contended that the Regal Road was jammed pack today. “Imran Khan has himself said in the media that he will go to court. But the situation is such that there are security concerns.”
He went on to say that if his client got the Mall Road “free”, Imran could appear before the court tomorrow (Tuesday).
At this, Justice Sheikh said: “The law is the same for everyone. He [Imran] should come from where every common man comes.”
The judge then instructed the Rahim to begin his arguments on the petition. Here, the lawyer said that Imran wanted to withdraw the bail petition.
“Present your arguments on the difference in the signatures,” the judge interjected.
Imran’s lawyer admitted that there was a difference in the signatures on the affidavit and the power of attorney. “Imran Khan has not filed the protective bail,” he said.
“Imran Khan can even submit this in writing to the court,” he added.
At this, the court remarked that it can issue a contempt notice to Imran and the PTI chief can submit his response on it within three weeks.
However, the ex-premier’s lawyer argued that contempt of court was not applicable on the matter.
“You’re making a joke out of the law,” the judge said here. “The way I have accommodated you … this [normally] doesn’t happen. Imran is a leader [and] a role model. He should remain a role model.”
The ex-premier’s lawyer then sought time till 5pm, promising that Imran would appear before the court by then. Justice Sheikh accepted the request and said that this was the “last chance”.
In a tweet after the hearing, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran will reach the LHC by 4-4:15pm.
“This attendance, which is against the recommendations of both medical and security officials, is only for the respect of the judiciary,” he stated.
Former prime minister Imran Khan is present at the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises alongside a horde of PTI supporters but has yet to make his way inside.
Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati are accompanying the former premier.
Footage aired on television showed Imran’s convoy being showered with rose petals as it made its way inside the LHC premises with a large number of PTI supporters surrounding the cars and chanting slogans in support of the former prime minister.
However, more than an hour-and-a-half after entering the LHC premises, Imran’s convoy is facing difficulty in moving towards the courtroom due to the large number of lawyers and supporters gathered.
Talking to ARY News, Qureshi claimed there were “thousands” of people present outside the court and security arrangements were almost “non-existent”. He said it was “impossible” for Imran to step out of his car in such a situation.
He reiterated that it was “impossible” to bring the PTI chief from his vehicle to the courtroom. “We are present in the courtroom and are requesting that our attendance is marked and our bail petition is heard. Our lawyers are present and prepared to satisfy them (judges),” Qureshi added.
He repeated that Imran was sitting in his vehicle but that it was “impossible” for him to step out of it due to the risk of further worsening his leg injury.
Imran has to attend two separate hearings. In the first, a two-judge LHC bench is hearing Imran’s bail plea in a case registered against him in Islamabad.
Separately, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh instructed the former prime minister to appear in court in person while hearing his protective bail petition in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Justice Sheikh passed these directives after Imran failed to meet the court’s order to appear in person by 2pm today.
2-judge bench proceedingsEarlier today, Imran had filed a plea seeking protective bail in a case registered at Islamabad’s Sangjani police station, which also carries offence under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, through Advocate Azhar Siddique. On Thursday, the LHC had dismissed a similar petition due to non-prosecution.
In the petition filed today, Imran urged the court to grant him 15-day protective bail so that he could approach the relevant court for pre-arrest bail.
The petition was fixed for hearing before a two-judge bench led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. The court staff informed Imran’s legal team about the judge’s instructions that the court personnel would wait for 10 more minutes to hear the plea, otherwise, the judges would leave the high court.
Imran’s legal team assured the court staff about the PTI chief’s presence.
But when the hearing began, the PTI chief was not present in the courtroom. His lawyer argued that his client was present inside the LHC premises but could not be presented in the courtroom due to the current situation.
He said that the party’s senior leadership was present inside the courtroom, arguing that the party had not announced that the PTI chief would be appearing before the LHC.
“Call it the people’s love of their madness that such a large crowd has gathered,” he said. He added that if Imran stepped out of his car in such a situation, he may risk breaking his leg.
“We have no reservations if the police can bring Imran to court under its security,” he said.
At this, Justice Najafi said that Imran would have to appear in the courtroom and asked who was stopping him from doing so. The lawyer replied that no one had stopped the PTI chairman but security officials were “not cooperating”.
The court ordered the security SP to immediately present Imran in the courtroom.
Imran’s counsel lamented that the Punjab police chief had promised that the PTI chief would be brought to the courtroom in 10 minutes.
The court expressed anger at the security head for not presenting Imran in the courtroom and asked about his presence. The security head replied that Imran was in his vehicle and the police superintendent had gone to fetch hi.
“You should go and bring him yourself,” Justice Najafi said. The judge said that it was “no hard task” to bring Imran to the courtroom.
The judge also grilled the security SP about Imran’s whereabouts to which he replied that the PTI chief was present outside Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh’s court. The SP argued that Imran’s lawyers were not allowing him to enter the courtroom.
The court ordered that Imran’s physical presence be ensured. The court directed to present Imran by 7:30pm and adjourned the hearing.
Single bench proceedingsAs the proceedings commenced today, Justice Sheikh inquired about the whereabouts of the PTI chief’s lawyer. “The case was fixed for 2pm,” he pointed out.
Advocate Intizar Panjhota replied that Imran’s lawyer was on the way. “He maybe be stuck in traffic and will soon arrive,” he said, after which the judge adjourned the hearing for a while.
When the ex-premier’s lawyer, Khawaja Tariq Rahim, appeared in court, he said that his client had reached out to the Punjab inspector-general. “We were told that traffic on the Mall Road would be empty at the time of today’s hearing.
“We were also told to reach out to the registrar for security inside the court,” he said. “But the registrar rejected our request for entrance from the Mosque Gate.”
Moreover, Rahim contended that the Regal Road was jammed pack today. “Imran Khan has himself said in the media that he will go to court. But the situation is such that there are security concerns.”
He went on to say that if his client got the Mall Road “free”, Imran could appear before the court tomorrow (Tuesday).
At this, Justice Sheikh said: “The law is the same for everyone. He [Imran] should come from where every common man comes.”
The judge then instructed the Rahim to begin his arguments on the petition. Here, the lawyer said that Imran wanted to withdraw the bail petition.
“Present your arguments on the difference in the signatures,” the judge interjected.
Imran’s lawyer admitted that there was a difference in the signatures on the affidavit and the power of attorney. “Imran Khan has not filed the protective bail,” he said.
“Imran Khan can even submit this in writing to the court,” he added.
At this, the court remarked that it can issue a contempt notice to Imran and the PTI chief can submit his response on it within three weeks.
However, the ex-premier’s lawyer argued that contempt of court was not applicable on the matter.
“You’re making a joke out of the law,” the judge said here. “The way I have accommodated you … this [normally] doesn’t happen. Imran is a leader [and] a role model. He should remain a role model.”
The ex-premier’s lawyer then sought time till 5pm, promising that Imran would appear before the court by then. Justice Sheikh accepted the request and said that this was the “last chance”.
In a tweet after the hearing, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran will reach the LHC by 4-4:15pm.
“This attendance, which is against the recommendations of both medical and security officials, is only for the respect of the judiciary,” he stated.