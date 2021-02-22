Imran Khan asks PTI candidate to request re-polling as Opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

PTI to request re-polling as Opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election: PM Imran Khan PM Imran Khan says it's because 'we want transparency that we are seeking open ballot for Senate elections'

The ruling PTI's candidate from Sialkot's NA-75 constituency has been requested to ask for re-polling in the Daska by-election by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Opposition parties have been "crying hoarse over" it.The Daska fiasco that made headlines last week had left at least two people dead and two others injured as clashes had broken out between workers of the ruling PTI and PML-N, leading to a firing incident in which three individuals were wounded initially.Two of them had succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital."Have always struggled for fair & free elections," PM Imran Khan said on Twitter on Monday, saying he did so "even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations Opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA 75 bye- election.""It is because we want transparency that we are seeking open ballot for Senate elections. We will always seek to strengthen a fair and free election process. Unfortunately others lack this commitment. When we wanted 4 constituencies opened after the 2013 elections, it took us over two years."