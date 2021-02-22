What's new

Imran Khan asks PTI candidate to request re-polling as Opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

The ruling PTI's candidate from Sialkot's NA-75 constituency has been requested to ask for re-polling in the Daska by-election by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Opposition parties have been "crying hoarse over" it.

The Daska fiasco that made headlines last week had left at least two people dead and two others injured as clashes had broken out between workers of the ruling PTI and PML-N, leading to a firing incident in which three individuals were wounded initially.

Two of them had succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

"Have always struggled for fair & free elections," PM Imran Khan said on Twitter on Monday, saying he did so "even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations Opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA 75 bye- election."

"It is because we want transparency that we are seeking open ballot for Senate elections. We will always seek to strengthen a fair and free election process. Unfortunately others lack this commitment. When we wanted 4 constituencies opened after the 2013 elections, it took us over two years."

And the undisputed leader of opposition has started crying hoarse already 🤣🤣🤣
Opposition are in shock.
Great move by the PM. Now throw full party resources behind securing the seat. It'll be a major political victory for years to come.
Great move by the PM. Now throw full party resources behind securing the seat. It'll be a major political victory for years to come.
 
@BATMAN is this calling for repolling of those who supposedly steal elections
And the undisputed leader of opposition has started crying hoarse already 🤣🤣🤣
this jahil naani is the pakistani female version of trump. always on twitter to spew her random thoughts and bullshit.
 
The sad fact is Pakistan is too divided. Because of this the establishment is too weak. This is obvious as right now you have a popular leader with international reputation with trhe army backing him him 100%. The fast way of sorting out Pakistan's future is Khan/Bajwa combo do what they did in Turkey in 1980s.

Just arrest 100 senior dirty politicians from across the spectrum. Hang them. Arrest another 1000 and give them 5 years in prisons and then release them on licence. One wrong move and back in prison for another 5 years.

Arrest another 10,000 and sent them to re-education camps where hard labour with redemption training is practiced.
 
Hope it does not translate that public shall believe the story of the 20 missing polling officers.
Public will believe any story if you lie long enough. Opposition has long experience in this department.
this jahil naani is the pakistani female version of trump. always on twitter to spew her random thoughts and bullshit.
Remember Maryam Nani is PTI's ambassador in opposition's camp. PM Imran Khan has long ago declared her woman of the series 🥳
 
I can only say this, it was very stupid of Nawaz to hand over the party to Maryam, like really stupid. She has 0 sense on how to do politics, gets played in the hands of PPP, gets played by Maulana, gets played by any and everyone. It's time that leadership of PMLN sideline this retarded woman and follow Shehbaz, but I doubt that well happen since the retards instead of diversifying their portfolio invested all in this retarded nani karnani. Things seem noisy now, but PMLN will pay heavily when the dust settles because of this retarded woman.
 
