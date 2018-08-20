Imran Khan appoints Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by khawaja07, Aug 20, 2018 at 8:28 PM.
Imran Khan's Tweet.
I personally think that its a pretty good decision.
Who's he ?
Ex-International Cricket Council President.
I think IK is well aware that mere replacing of chairman PCB is not nearly enough to fix Pakistan's cricket woes.
Wiki profile is pretty impressive, Best of luck
Great.. I was also wondering about him. It means he is well aware of how ICC works and may have his contact in the governing body that help Pakistan in bringing international cricket into the country.
He knows and overall all players are very happy as IK is the best ever captain of Pakistani cricket team.
LOL Patwaris complaining he is 73 years old. No older than Trump
That was the chance to prove that political interference would be discouraged. Too bad, this time Pakistan may have lost genuine chairman due to personal animosity rather than professional reasons.
No doubt sethi did some work but he was appointed wrongly and also did some corruption iam sure. Ehsan Mani is much much more capable than Najam Aziz Sethi. How can you compare a mere journalist turned PCB chairman to an Ex-International Cricket Council President who represented Pakistan internationally at Cricket's 2nd most top seat?
I am sure? Big allegations just to sum it light as in i am sure. Plus this is political interference which Imran Khan has been against from the beginning and also been victim in the past is now u-turning and following the footpath that previous governments have been for; political interference in cricket, hockey, and more sports.
What if Ehsan Mani fails to prove to be competent chairman then? So we would be losing competent chairman for nothing other than personal animosity which is clear the case here which even you can see but chooses not to. This is clearly disaster decision by Imran Khan which not long ago he swore to deal with the nation as professional. Clearly, Imran Khan is being vindictive person which has no place in politics.
Najam sethi was politically biased and was all hands in with nawaz shareef regime his removal doesn't matter much and he's not the last person in pakistan capable of running cricket board with efficiency.
Odds are that Ehsan Mani will do better than Najam Sethi because the guy is actually from that line of work, experienced and does actual work instead of speaking words. I don't think you're aware of this guy's reputation internationally. If you followed cricket during the early 2000s, you would know how competent this guy is for this job. Najam Sethi influenced 2013 elections and has quite a few corruption allegations on him even before becoming PCB plus he's worked against national interests of Pakistan way before becoming an anchor and causing disruption in Balochistan. It was pretty much known throughout the political thinktanks that he is a CIA agent. Also you are accusing Imran Khan of taking personal revenge on Sethi and influencing the PCB. He has only nominated Ehsan Mani for the position and it'll be settled according to PCB's election rules whatever they are like IK said here.
Honestly if you asked me to chose between a journalist turned PCB chairman Najam Sethi and a former International Cricket Council president that president over cricket matters on a daily basis for many years internationally, i'd blindly chose Ehsan Mani. Imo the ONLY people who are questioning this choice are those who are totally unaware how experienced this guy is and over-looking Najam Sethi's source of appointment and wrong doings. Lol if you actually think that this is a disaster decision and Ik is being vindicative just for the sake of it then you have no idea about the guy IK nominated.