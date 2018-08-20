Imran Khan appoints Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB

I am sure? Big allegations just to sum it light as in i am sure. Plus this is political interference which Imran Khan has been against from the beginning and also been victim in the past is now u-turning and following the footpath that previous governments have been for; political interference in cricket, hockey, and more sports.



What if Ehsan Mani fails to prove to be competent chairman then? So we would be losing competent chairman for nothing other than personal animosity which is clear the case here which even you can see but chooses not to. This is clearly disaster decision by Imran Khan which not long ago he swore to deal with the nation as professional. Clearly, Imran Khan is being vindictive person which has no place in politics.

Click to expand...