Imran Khan and PTI was not expecting SC and IHC to open at midnight and got a surprise

Mar 31, 2022
Imran Khan and PTI was not expecting SC and IHC to open at midnight. Plan was to keep running session continuously and creating a hostage like situation and do voting when members are tired and leave the parliament and make some legal stand in the court.

But they got a very big surprise.

Everything changed when they saw courts are opening at midnight and Asad Qaiser saying I read the letter and I am not doing this No vote confidence and handing over to Ayaz Sadiq. I mean the whole nation knew about letter and Asad Qaiser should have done that voting at morning instead of wasting so much time. After courts opening asal mein kaapein tang rahin thi Govt ki and Asad Qaiser chickened out fearing contempt of court or maybe Article 6. This was very weak move by PTI/IK. He lost the match no matter what public say. Also IK should also undertand Pakistan is not some cricket match. Its a country with 225 Million population and Nuclear State.
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB to be disbanded once their govt is formed​


Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gives out reform agenda. NAB to be disbanded as soon as PDM forms the govt.

News Desk
9 April 2022
