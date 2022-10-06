What's new

Imran Khan and Juan Peron — so much similarities

Some people thrust forward the line of early ZAB's, and Khan's uncanny similarities.

Before turning an overall social conservative, ZAB was very far left, and was calling himself a "Peronist". He was as far left, as one can be in such society as Pakistan of seventies.

Another parallel I found when I was researching was a now forgotten political star from seventies: Kosar Niazi. He was also a popular social activist who had no problems rallying crowds like Khan, and nobody wanted to be his opponents, but his attempted transition from street politics into government politics failed much like Khan's.

Being an anti-establishment champion hugely imperiled his chances at becoming a part of it.

On Khan's foreign policy, he been a firm non-aligner, and anti-US, and somewhat anti-EU, and somewhat isolationist, but his foreign policy been dictated not by an ideological alignment, but what he could've put on the table to his electorate. Here he is a solid Peronist.

He splurged huge on welfare, and megaprojects, trying to appeal to proletarian class, and unions, while tying it into his electoral promise.

In overall, his period can be said to be an attempt to sell a very left wing policy to a very right wing electorate. It was an easy concept to be elected on, but proved to be not easy to run a government on.
 
bhutto was a dictator..he got around 200 of his opponents assasinated....khan only played it politically comparing himself to bhutto... God knows what he was thinking.
He is nothing like bhutto and his popularity is more than him.. ita a shame he brought himself down to bhuttos level with such a weak comparison.
 
I like khan as he is respected by all of Pakistan, seems to have an ideology or a vision, can connect with people, I do think if given strong backing and mandate, we can figure out our economic situation in 5-10 yearst on and on

but I don't think his foreign policies are good for pakistan

They made us more isolated US, GCC relationship suffered, China's relationship with pakistan wasn't as good as it should have been

Was it because he was putting pakistan first which resulted in diplomatic issues for Pak?

I can certainly argue for it and give you reasons supporting it - so it's not black and white

But foreign relations suffered to some extent

If his party is strong enough to survive after him would also determine his legacy

I don't think he even wants to remove the influence of Army in politics - which if not taken care of will means we'll always be considered a laughing stock

Bhutto was loved by a lot of people especially if you talk to people from the older generation, it was a cult of personality

You're being unfair to him cause now you're seeing things unfolding 50,60 years after him
 
ZAB was a leftist in name only. He passed a constitution which enshrined Islam as the basis of not just state identity by also laws governing the state. He took further steps that put the country on path to conservatism. Zia got all the bad press but ZAB was principally responsible for the country's turn towards Islamic identity and even militancy.

Also ZAB was hugely compromised from day one, he was establishment's prodigy and provided them with civilian cover when the the latter proceeded to engage in excesses both in erst while East Pakistan and then in West Pakistan.

Finally what led to his demise what his inherent authoritarian tendencies which were too much even for his handlers in the establishment.
 

