i just came across a news regarding IKs inauguration speech in torkham and he said that those who are going for 'jihad' in kashmir are doing a dis service to pakistan .





disclaimer ;-

i voted for pti and believed in IK



however,



more than ever, im getting convinced that IK has no clue about the deep facts regarding modern geo politics and the threats to pakistan. the man is not just naive, but totally uninformed



here are some points ;-





1. for the last 18 years, india conducted a systematic , well funded, organized 'hybrid ' war inside pakistan . from balochistan to khi , to khyber and even the peaceful gilgit .



this war drained our economy, we lost thousands of men and civilians . this war is still being conducted in one way or another



india used various proxies like BLA, MQM, PTM etc and would launch wave after wave as long they are in afghanistan ( enough has been written about this subject so ill leave that here)





2. december 1971



india used the mukti bahini to pin down Pak army in east pakistan and successfully broke pakistan.



pak army today gets the blame for atrocities





3. economy



india is using all its muscle to isolate pakistan economically, from FATF manipulation to economic hitmen like ishaq dar



4. modern hybrid / covert warfare



there is a fundamental paradigm shift taking place in modern battle space . modern weapons like SAMs, ATGMs, AWACs etc are too good and effective at neutralizing enemy a/c and tanks respectively



one SAM worth a few thousand USD can take down a 20 million USD a/c



an indian SU 30 ( costing nearly 40 million USD) would be shot down immediately in a war with pakistan. simple



for the same money , india can train a 1000 rebels and wreck mayhem inside pakistan !



ISIS did not have a single a/c yet it took over half of syria and almost entire iraq.



in future conflicts, modern armies with their chain of commands will be chasing ghosts , literally





the point is ,,,,



ALL countries now have state sponsored 'semi dark' , private militaries doing their work





Russia has the PMC wagner ( for syria ) and donetsk and donbass battalions ( for ukraine)



iran has the PMU ( for iraq ) and zainbaiyoon brigades ( for syria) , besides the IRGC and numerous sub groups



turkey has the FSA



lets not even talk about the CIA and their 'black armies' ( read, ISIS, al nusra front and a host of others)





while we celebrate shooting down of IAF mig and calling bad who go for jihad in kashmir, the world is quietly working on the above mentioned semi state hybrid model of armies







i have said this before on this forum and ill say it again



a ) the pak army understands hybrid warfare and is studying it



b) yet it is too afraid to chalk out a working model and check it in IOK









i hope this message gets to the 'higher ups' and we work in time to save Azad kashmir now when IOK is gone from our hands while our dumb khan prepares his UN speech( a waste of time)

