Imran Khan and his useless peaceful protests

Called people in Islamabad to protest peacefully against American conspiracy of toppling his govt. Zero resultCalled people out to protest peacefully after US backed regime change operation was successful. Zero resultCalled peaceful long march against imported govt in Islamabad. Zero resultCalled peaceful protest against election commission's rigging. Zero resultAnd yesterday he once again called for yet another useless peaceful protest against lota Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's unconstitutional ruling.Pakistanis are so unlucky to have such sissy leaders. At least in East Pakistan they were brave enough to fight the neutrals when their public mandate was stolen from them by force...