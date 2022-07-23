What's new

Imran Khan and his useless peaceful protests

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,707
11
30,607
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
March
Called people in Islamabad to protest peacefully against American conspiracy of toppling his govt. Zero result

April
Called people out to protest peacefully after US backed regime change operation was successful. Zero result

May
Called peaceful long march against imported govt in Islamabad. Zero result

July
Called peaceful protest against election commission's rigging. Zero result

And yesterday he once again called for yet another useless peaceful protest against lota Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's unconstitutional ruling.

Pakistanis are so unlucky to have such sissy leaders. At least in East Pakistan they were brave enough to fight the neutrals when their public mandate was stolen from them by force...
4DDDE44A-77C4-4BE4-941C-02E0EF3B9DAB.jpeg
CC6E82A4-C466-4DAF-B524-93D4809E482E.jpeg


@Wood @maithil @UKBengali @Bilal9 @Joe Shearer @INDIAPOSITIVE
 
C

Chat SAMOSA

FULL MEMBER
Apr 29, 2022
509
-3
344
Country
India
Location
India
If enmity is primal mission leadership genius cannot rescue the enterprise. More than half the opinions in this forum for example are about fostering enmity via either false racial or religious pride.

Amazingly, they don't even seem to care or know who they are wantonly hating most times!

For Pakistan's sake hope real Pakistanis have more sense than the cyber sample here.
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
1,335
4
4,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
IK needs to take off his gloves now otherwise the situation will not be under his control and then it will be just a civil war.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PML-N supporters protest against Imran Khan outside Jemima Goldsmith's London residence
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan more dangerous than terrorists, claims Maryam Nawaz
Replies
12
Views
353
Clutch
Clutch
muhammadhafeezmalik
Govt challenges acquittal of Imran Khan in PTV / Parliament attack case
Replies
7
Views
107
AZ1
AZ1
U
Jemima Goldsmiths (and Imran Khans ) children targeted Pakistan Muslim League members
2
Replies
15
Views
839
One_Nation
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
kingQamaR
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom