Imran Khan almost about to overtake Erdogan as the most followed Muslim leader on Twitter

PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

Apr 30, 2012
Pakistan
Canada
www.statista.com

Twitter: heads of state with the most followers 2020 | Statista

In 2020, 189 countries were represented through an official presence on Twitter, either by personal or institutional accounts run by heads of state and government and foreign ministers.
This was compiled in 2020. Imran Khan was behind by 4.3 Million followers.

It's 2022 now and Imran Khan has18.1M followers compared to Erdogan's 19.5M. The difference now is 1.4M.

The recent 2022 coup gave Imran Khan a huge boost & a large chunk of Pakistanis and other South Asians also follow Erodgan.

If this trend continues, estimates have it that Imran Khan is set to overtake somewhere around March 2024. Something to note is that this would be 100 years after Turkey's Ataturk abolishment of the caliphate, an interesting tidbit that a Turkish leader (who is the most followed on Twitter) will be overtaken by a Pakistani leader in followers.

