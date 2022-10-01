What's new

Imran Khan again fined for seeking adjournment in Kh Asif defamation case

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,374
20
26,643
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A court in Islamabad has again slapped a fine of Rs5,000 on PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for seeking adjournment in his Rs10 billion defamation case filed against PML-N senior leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Imran Khan had also been fined Rs5,000 during the last hearing of the case.

Imran’s counsel moved an application in the court praying that his client could not appear in court due to his engagement in another meeting. The main lawyer was also not available as he was out of the country, he added.

Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Khan then deferred the cross-examination by Khawaja Asif’s lawyers on Imran Khan’s statement until October 22.

The judge accepted Imran Khan’s adjournment application with Rs5,000 fine.

During the last hearing, the court had also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the Chairman PTI for seeking an adjournment in the hearing due to his engagement in the party’s ongoing rallies.
dunyanews.tv

Imran Khan again fined for seeking adjournment in Kh Asif defamation case

Imran Khan had also been fined Rs5,000 during the last hearing of the case.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,687
10
28,755
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Now you pay 5000 come late to work. It already passed 3 pm. Today your boss try blasted at Imran Khan , but press conference was big failure ...what happened ? .... no planned correctly or what ...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Defamation case: Islamabad court fines Imran Khan for seeking hearing adjournment
Replies
2
Views
142
Maea
Maea
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMRAN KHAN GETS PRE-ARREST BAIL IN AZADI MARCH CASES
Replies
10
Views
437
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Still no unconditional apology in Imran Khan's third response to IHC
Replies
0
Views
34
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fawad's inflammatory statements aimed at getting Imran indicted: PTI chairman's lawyer
Replies
1
Views
115
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'I have come to apologise': Imran Khan appears before female judge's court
2
Replies
21
Views
360
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom