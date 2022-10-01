Imran Khan again fined for seeking adjournment in Kh Asif defamation case Imran Khan had also been fined Rs5,000 during the last hearing of the case.

A court in Islamabad has again slapped a fine of Rs5,000 on PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for seeking adjournment in his Rs10 billion defamation case filed against PML-N senior leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.Imran Khan had also been fined Rs5,000 during the last hearing of the case.Imran’s counsel moved an application in the court praying that his client could not appear in court due to his engagement in another meeting. The main lawyer was also not available as he was out of the country, he added.Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Khan then deferred the cross-examination by Khawaja Asif’s lawyers on Imran Khan’s statement until October 22.The judge accepted Imran Khan’s adjournment application with Rs5,000 fine.During the last hearing, the court had also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the Chairman PTI for seeking an adjournment in the hearing due to his engagement in the party’s ongoing rallies.