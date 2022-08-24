What's new

Imran Khan advises PTI’s keyboard warriors to limit to ‘constructive criticism’ of institutions

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,821
19
25,960
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Warns government to announce election date before next long march call

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has advised his social media team to avoid criticism of ‘institutions’ other than constructive, unlike unruly bashing like those who are part of the government.

He was addressing a massive public rally in Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as part of his mass mobilization campaign.

The advice comes after some PTI supporters were found involved in anti-military campaign on social media following Lasbela helicopter crash.

The ex-PM commended PTI’s social media team who provided him unswerving support during his difficult times. However, he advised the team to do constructive criticism of the ‘institutions’ only.

Our life and death are in Pakistan and this is our country, he said, adding that they were the people who want to see a stabilized Pakistan which would be achievable only through free and fair elections.

Imran Khan said the revival of the economy was also subjected to free and fair polls.

Warning the ‘imported government’ to announce the election date, he said that he was preparing the nation and will soon give the ‘final call’ for a march on the federal capital.

He said that on his new call, the people will hedge in Islamabad from all four sides.

PTI chairman slammed the terrorism charges against him and ‘kidnap’ and alleged torture of his aide Shahbaz Gill.

He claimed Gill was stripped naked, assaulted and sexually abused as he lamented that such kind of practices were still happening in Pakistan.

He said that the female magistrate remanded Gill into police custody again despite that a medical report had established that custodial torture.

PTI chairman said that he only announced taking legal action against the police officials and female judge, but he was charged in a terrorism case. The step only harmed Pakistan’s reputation around the globe, not mine; he appended.

Imran Khan said that the government was baffled after witnessing the public response as they thought that PTI’s supporters were a ‘mummy-daddy’ crowd.

He reiterated that after back-to-back failures to thrash him, the government wants his technical knock-out.

You can disqualify me if you want but this Haqiqi Azadi movement will not stop as the people have awakened, he said.

Slamming the media houses which stirred a storm when inflation was only 16% during his tenure, Imran Khan said they have buttoned their lips on inflation going beyond 40%.

“Why don’t they (media houses) now speak against inflation?” the ex-PM asked, saying that inflation was just an excuse to topple his government as – he claimed - there was no corruption.

He directed the Punjab and KP chief ministers to leave no stones unturned in rehabilitation and relief efforts for flood-affectees.

Ex-PM asked the Sindh government to at least try once spending the money on its people while he censured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Qatar while swathes across the country were flooded.

He said that the motive behind the Haqiqi Azadi campaign was to overthrow the ‘cabal of crooks’ who looted the country for the past 30 years.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Imran Khan advises PTI’s keyboard warriors to limit to ‘constructive criticism’ of institutions

Warns government to announce election date before next long march call
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
PakCan

PakCan

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2014
475
-1
736
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
No Pakistani attacks institutions, we criticize the corrupt individuals who are in power. Pakistan needs its army but that doesn’t mean we won’t criticize corrupt Generals.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,203
6
9,872
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
No we won't, kanjars like Bajwa should be called out for what they truly are

They destroy the country, it's economy,they brutally torture people but can't handle the cursing they deserve

Be thankful people are not in GHQ rn lynching you
 
D

DhotiMeinDhamaka

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 28, 2022
7
0
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Catalystic said:
Software updated ??
Click to expand...

Software updates against own people have consequences. Pakistan army tried to update the software of sheikh mujeeb and ended up beaking Pakistan. And still we have not learn anything, we are going through the same phase where the middle class, that is supposed to be the backbone of the Army, turned against the army. I fear another software update against our own middle class due to the ego of halako Khan sitting in GHQ may lead to the disintegration of Pakistan.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
82,694
92
136,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Haripur, KPK..
During rain..

1661366246388.png
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
579
0
489
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
I guess thats because nobody gave a shit about so called "foreign conspiracy", so there is no point in upsetting the umpire (he used this word during 2014 protest). After all this is for the mighty "kursi".
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,865
3
6,491
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maea said:
I guess thats because nobody gave a shit about so called "foreign conspiracy", so there is no point in upsetting the umpire (he used this word during 2014 protest). After all this is for the mighty "kursi".
Click to expand...
No chacha Imran khan as exposed everyone its just now info ops and psyops being done.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan trains guns on ‘neutrals’ with claims of actions against PTI at their behest
Replies
1
Views
125
TNT
TNT
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan fears of getting poisoned like witnesses in corruption case against PM Shehbaz
2 3
Replies
35
Views
835
Riz
Riz
Cheepek
Imran Khan Calls out Establishment for conspiracy to overthrow PTI Government
Replies
6
Views
183
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
2
Replies
29
Views
667
IceCold
IceCold
ghazi52
Imran Khan vows to lead another round of street protests against coalition govt
Replies
0
Views
94
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom