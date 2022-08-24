Imran Khan advises PTI’s keyboard warriors to limit to ‘constructive criticism’ of institutions Warns government to announce election date before next long march call

He was addressing a massive public rally in Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as part of his mass mobilization campaign.The advice comes after some PTI supporters were found involved in anti-military campaign on social media following Lasbela helicopter crash.The ex-PM commended PTI's social media team who provided him unswerving support during his difficult times. However, he advised the team to do constructive criticism of the 'institutions' only.Our life and death are in Pakistan and this is our country, he said, adding that they were the people who want to see a stabilized Pakistan which would be achievable only through free and fair elections.Imran Khan said the revival of the economy was also subjected to free and fair polls.Warning the 'imported government' to announce the election date, he said that he was preparing the nation and will soon give the 'final call' for a march on the federal capital.He said that on his new call, the people will hedge in Islamabad from all four sides.PTI chairman slammed the terrorism charges against him and 'kidnap' and alleged torture of his aide Shahbaz Gill.He claimed Gill was stripped naked, assaulted and sexually abused as he lamented that such kind of practices were still happening in Pakistan.He said that the female magistrate remanded Gill into police custody again despite that a medical report had established that custodial torture.PTI chairman said that he only announced taking legal action against the police officials and female judge, but he was charged in a terrorism case. The step only harmed Pakistan's reputation around the globe, not mine; he appended.Imran Khan said that the government was baffled after witnessing the public response as they thought that PTI's supporters were a 'mummy-daddy' crowd.He reiterated that after back-to-back failures to thrash him, the government wants his technical knock-out.You can disqualify me if you want but this Haqiqi Azadi movement will not stop as the people have awakened, he said.Slamming the media houses which stirred a storm when inflation was only 16% during his tenure, Imran Khan said they have buttoned their lips on inflation going beyond 40%."Why don't they (media houses) now speak against inflation?" the ex-PM asked, saying that inflation was just an excuse to topple his government as – he claimed - there was no corruption.He directed the Punjab and KP chief ministers to leave no stones unturned in rehabilitation and relief efforts for flood-affectees.Ex-PM asked the Sindh government to at least try once spending the money on its people while he censured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Qatar while swathes across the country were flooded.He said that the motive behind the Haqiqi Azadi campaign was to overthrow the 'cabal of crooks' who looted the country for the past 30 years.