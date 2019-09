I don't know what to say. This is shocking.



But look at the misfortune of Pakistani nation. The army and Pakistani government will call you a traitor if any local person associates links of army to Talibans and that army supported taliban even after 9/11.



Our Prime Minister goes on an international forum and proudly admits to the whole world that Pakistan is a terrorists hub and our army has people that have soft spot for terrorists.



It's like he's making it easy for Modi to strengthen his narrative.



But what's really unfortunate is that Pakistani have become so braindead in their love for a man that they've lost all logic and morality.



If Nawaz Sharif had said this, everyone would be screaming traitor.



You don't need enemies when you've people like Imran Khan as your leaders



Even if it is true, you stupid idiot! You're supposed to protect the army not unclothe them in front of the whole world and lower their morale.

