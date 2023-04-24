What's new

Imran Khan admits meeting Bajwa after his ouster, says he advised dissolving assemblies

Imran Khan says, all PDM leaders used to taunt him that the provincial assemblies should be dissolved if he wants elections, then he goes ahead and says, he met Bajwa, alongwith the President and there, Mr. Bajwa again advised him to dissolve Punjab and KPK Assemblies.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650226085546672128

Question; if Bajwa ousted Imran, why was he meeting him afterwards?

Having said that, it also puts another feather in Bajwa's hat as he once again broke his oath and met the opposition leader without the knowledge of his Prime Minister.
 
**** 'em dude, stop caring about the cluster **** of these politicians and generals, just live out your life
 
That's a very wise advice. But every military related thread I open, I see irrelevant cries. So I thought, I should jump in too.
 
Same reason Gwalmandela was doing deals with bajra

Bawja's prime minister? You talking about shehbaz sharif? Jo 40 minute chup kar ke ke gaalian sun leta he, according to bajwa?

@Areesh :rofl:
 
but then maryam sends me pic of ankle nut. So, I think, why let @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE have all the rewards?

FTFY

BTW, @Areesh , I have a hazy memory. Wasn't this guy the PDF resident civilian supremacist all those years?

That's all I remember him posting about, back in the day.
 
Lol

Were you sleeping last year
Everyone knows Imran khan met bajwa twice after provincial elections in Punjab and forming government.

Khan wants elections
That's why he met bajwa and
That's why he dissolved assemblies

Now army and their puppets are running away
 
P

😆 in politics no promises are kept, no one has zabaan, all backstabbers. The question is has IK learnt his lesson? Will be again give party tickets to lotas? Make alliance with Mqm P, BAP.
 

