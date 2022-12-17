What's new

Imran Khan addresses supporters as decision on dissolution of assemblies

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
87,786
96
142,797
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,,..

Imran Khan addresses supporters as decision on dissolution of assemblies expected

  • Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are beside him as well for the address
BR
December 17, 2022


639ddeea3e9ad.png



PTI Chairman Imran Khan is currently addressing his party's workers and supporters from his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are beside him as well for the address.

At the start of his address, Imran reiterated the call for “fresh and fair elections,” stressing that the country was drowning as skilled people and professionals were leaving Pakistan in big numbers.

The former prime minister claimed that over 750,000 Pakistani left the country during the last seven months.

Imran said unemployment and inflation were on the rise and foreign confidence was drying up. “Loans keep on increasing. There was only one way to solve this which we did: to increase the country’s wealth. They (the government) don’t have a plan.”

Talking about his government’s ouster via a no-confidence motion earlier this year, he said: “My question today is, who was responsible for this regime change?”

“Only one man is responsible: General Bajwa," he said.

"I didn’t speak out against him because he was the army chief. We want our army to be strong so we kept quiet and kept looking at how the conspiracy happened.”

He said the former army chief had “decided to remove his government."

Earlier this week, Imran Khan had said that he will announce the date of dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 17.

A few hours ago, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi said that his party “stands firmly” with Imran Khan, adding that the former premier will “announce his decision in a few hours.”

PML-Q leader’s assurance comes amid reports that his party may not validate PTI’s decision to dissolve the Punjab assembly.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed his opponents for “spreading anarchy”, and called for political stability in the country.

In a statement, PM said that only political stability and an economic charter could “strengthen Pakistan’s national solidarity”, Radio Pakistan reported.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to bring economic stability to Pakistan as well as save it from default.
“The people who had laid land mines in the economic foundations of the country, are out to do the same in the political foundations of the country,” APP quoted the PM as saying in a veiled reference to the PTI leadership.

Meanwhile, the PM called upon the nation to ponder why the “wrongdoing junta” suddenly swung into action whenever the country was taken on the path of economic prosperity.

www.brecorder.com

Imran Khan addresses supporters as decision on dissolution of assemblies expected

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are beside him as well for the address
www.brecorder.com
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
996
2
1,350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
But not the man who extended Bajwa's tenure. Got it.
Click to expand...
By you logic, Stephen, bawja's daddy is also responsible as he could have just fell asleep that night?

I don't get this logic about extension. It was a wrong decision but could bajwa not have done any of this in his first term?
What extension did musharraf get before he did an October 12?
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
996
2
1,350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
Bajwa was not on the payroll of Americans at that time. He started operation regime change after getting extension at the name of regional security.
Humain kia pata tha kutta mulk baich daly ga
Click to expand...
Wrong hill to die on, bro.
Extension was wrong, but it's also not the reason bajwa was a haramzada in the first place.

Tameem said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1604145051772547073
Click to expand...
@waz
@HRK ,
This esteemed member has been increasingly using extremely vulgar language, adding to the already toxic environment.

Riz said:
View attachment 906550
Click to expand...
Why not earlier? Why wait?
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
7,282
-4
13,622
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
But not the man who extended Bajwa's tenure. Got it.
Click to expand...
Use your brain and think why all parties PMLN, PPP, JUI who labeled bajwa responsible for installing khan into power in 2018 elections voted in favor of bajwa extension?? Akhir inko kia lalach dia gia tha ?
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
12,844
3
22,088
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
Bajwa was not on the payroll of Americans at that time. He started operation regime change after getting extension at the name of regional security.
Humain kia pata tha kutta mulk baich daly ga
Click to expand...

I now strongly suspect that Mir Bajwa was also receiving bribes from India, and that Balakot Strike was done, after taking him into confidence.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 6, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Assemblies' early dissolution may lead to govt victimisation', Moonis tells Imran
Replies
3
Views
85
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N decides to contest by-polls in case of dissolution of Punjab Assembly
Replies
3
Views
155
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s direction: Moonis Elahi
Replies
0
Views
150
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan imposed on state by ‘planners’: Khawaja Asif
Replies
0
Views
117
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan wants establishment to stay ‘neutral’, says doesn’t seek any help
2
Replies
29
Views
437
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom