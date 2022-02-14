Imran khan address symposium on dams

ziaulislam said: Honeatly people are dying of hunger and imran khan is wqsting times on building dams



Dams dont solve inflation problem we need that money to subsidize rupee so we can bring down inflation like ishaq dar sahab did Click to expand...

Bro the 'water crises' propaganda from PTI is sickening, it seems like their using these ridiculous marketing gimmicks e.g. like the billion tree tsunami to fool the public. I live in the UK and I just need to twist the tap to get water.. same solution for Pakistan.. You guys just need to add more taps to Your houses fools and problem solved. He wants to plants billions of trees to reduce 'global warming' to encourage rainfall (like theirs any less water in the country already), his real motive is so less people travel Pakistan for their sunny holiday and instead go to places like Dubai.. which is rich is golden sand. Our dear Nawaz Sharif tried his best to turn useless flora into gold, alas our begairat awaam threw him out.. now his living amongst the poor folks of Parklane.. no doubt contemplating where he went wrong, luckily he emptied the national coffers before he left, else Imran Khan would spend it on lavish water fountains (Dams)..