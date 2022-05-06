Imran Khan Ad-Dajjal now says, aware of No Confidence Vote 180 days before receiving the conspiracy letter

IK and PTI knew the opposition is planning for a No Confidence Motion to remove him but they failed to counter them till it was too late, they knew they lost 20+ MNAs but still did not do anything. What did they expect to happen?



Then in the parliament they stopped the No confidence voting and afterwards dissolved the assemblies and called for new elections. Sheikh Rasheed claimed he told IK weeks back to dissolve assembles and go for new elections but IK refused. The establishment also advised IK that he has 3 available options, IK chose to go for voting, the best option was to dissolve the assemblies and go for new elections because he lost the majority in the parliament, his own MNAs betrayed him, JT, AK had issues with IK many years back, everyone knew this.



If PTI and IK knew they will loose the voting then why didn't they go for new elections before? But now are protesting for new elections. What is the difference for going to elections after 3 years and after 3.5 years?



The foreign involvement must be true but this happens all the time. How was General Musharaff removed? Who supported PMLN and PPP back then? Who killed Zia? Who killed Liaqat Ali Khan? Who killed BB? Who removed Benazir government back in the 1990s?



PTI needs to give tickets to loyalist party members, then start their preparation for new elections, make new alliances with patriotic parties. Be ready for new elections, hopefully this year.