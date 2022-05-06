What's new

Imran Khan Ad-Dajjal now says, aware of No Confidence Vote 180 days before receiving the conspiracy letter

Cartoon-e-Azam Imran Khan says he became aware of the opposition's plan to bring a Vote of No Confidence against him from July 2021.

This is contrary to him convincing the Shaikh Chillis for a month that the Vote of No Confidence Motion was only filed a day after he received a conspiracy cipher on 7 March 2022.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522490430780108800

Jhoot kay koi pao nahi hotay maloon khanzeer.

May Allah curse this animal for all eternity for plotting and ordering the desecration of Masjid-e-Nabawi just to disrupt Pakistan-Saudi ties.
 
This is not rocket science. It is so simple even a patwari can eventually understand it.

Everybody knew the PDM would attempt a NCV; this was known for a long time.
The letter was about FOREIGN INTERFERENCE supporting the NCV.

Just read it slowly until it sinks in.
 
I don't know which planet do you live on ?

Him knowing is not the same as Americans knowing ?

Americans knowing is not the same as stating if VONC is successful; all will be forgiven,

That is not equal to Americans and Europeans wanting Pakistan to cut back form Russia and China.

As for Masjid; it was a spur of the moment thing, people hate the likes of noonies,
Mind you this is the same Masjid where plenty have been killed,
and this is the same Masjid where Khalifas were held responsible in front of people.

So, give it a rest ,, and concentrate on the country.
 
Patwari detected
Opinion rejected
 
IK and PTI knew the opposition is planning for a No Confidence Motion to remove him but they failed to counter them till it was too late, they knew they lost 20+ MNAs but still did not do anything. What did they expect to happen?

Then in the parliament they stopped the No confidence voting and afterwards dissolved the assemblies and called for new elections. Sheikh Rasheed claimed he told IK weeks back to dissolve assembles and go for new elections but IK refused. The establishment also advised IK that he has 3 available options, IK chose to go for voting, the best option was to dissolve the assemblies and go for new elections because he lost the majority in the parliament, his own MNAs betrayed him, JT, AK had issues with IK many years back, everyone knew this.

If PTI and IK knew they will loose the voting then why didn't they go for new elections before? But now are protesting for new elections. What is the difference for going to elections after 3 years and after 3.5 years?

The foreign involvement must be true but this happens all the time. How was General Musharaff removed? Who supported PMLN and PPP back then? Who killed Zia? Who killed Liaqat Ali Khan? Who killed BB? Who removed Benazir government back in the 1990s?

PTI needs to give tickets to loyalist party members, then start their preparation for new elections, make new alliances with patriotic parties. Be ready for new elections, hopefully this year.
 

