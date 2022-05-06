Pakistan Space Agency
Cartoon-e-Azam Imran Khan says he became aware of the opposition's plan to bring a Vote of No Confidence against him from July 2021.
This is contrary to him convincing the Shaikh Chillis for a month that the Vote of No Confidence Motion was only filed a day after he received a conspiracy cipher on 7 March 2022.
Jhoot kay koi pao nahi hotay maloon khanzeer.
May Allah curse this animal for all eternity for plotting and ordering the desecration of Masjid-e-Nabawi just to disrupt Pakistan-Saudi ties.
