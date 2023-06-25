What's new

Imran khan achievements in three and half years of his government. Dont you think we missed the life time chance.

here is a summary of Imran Khan's achievements in his 3 and a half years in office:

1. Successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to save the population and provide necessary help.
2. Construction of new dams for the long-term impact.
3. Introduction of free food points for temporary relief to the poor.
4. Provision of beds for homeless people at night-time.
5. Establishment of a national curriculum education system for long-term impact.
6. Introduction of a medical card with a million rupee insurance for the citizens.
7. Successfully removed NATO forces from Afghanistan despite pressure and demands.
8. Defeated India in a military confrontation on 27th Feb.
9. Brining Islamic conference in Pakistan twice.
10. Increase in Pakistan's GDP to 6.1 after COVID-19.
11. Bringing in $5 billion from abroad living Pakistanis, with potential for more then 50 billions in 5 years.
12. Reforms in KPK police.
13. Digitization of land record systems to avoid fraud.
14. Imran Khan's Ehsaas (Poverty Alleviation Program) which is aimed at providing relief to the underprivileged people of Pakistan.
15 order to Build cities Vertical stopping their spread in horizontal. Try to build new city near ravi river
16. Initiatives taken to preserve Pakistan's cultural heritage worldwide.
17. Anti-corruption drive under way to eliminate corrupt practices from every field of life.
18. Improved relations with China and other international powers.

Overall, Imran Khan's tenure in office was a great success story. Keep in mind he was not in majority and he was balkmailed and backstabbed thousands times in three and half years of government by his allied parties and his miltry Generals.
 
Last edited:
I believe there were alot of fumbles as well but considering Pakistan’s bureaucracy and Establishment overtures he did a decent job.

Could have done a few things differently and at times kept his mouth shut.

But yes, a net positive.
 
he had absolutely nothing to do with NATO's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

such as ?

When were Pak relations with China ever in need of improvement ? What other international powers did he improve relations with, Russia ? at what cost, but.. he soured things with the US and made it worse with India.

Yes, he did that tourism blitz where a bunch of high profile youtubers were all flocking there under some scheme, but his govt was either paying or incentivizing with discounts and security guarantees etc to have them visit. Good if it had a knock on effect but organic tourism/volgging is better, I seen plenty of youtubers just go and travel there without a government invite.
 
How about debt payments? I think PTI govt paid the highest amount of debts as well.

Screen-Shot-2021-02-04-at-8.48.25-AM.png
 

