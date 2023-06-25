Imran khan achievements in three and half years of his government. Dont you think we missed the life time chance.

here is a summary of Imran Khan's achievements in his 3 and a half years in office:



1. Successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to save the population and provide necessary help.

2. Construction of new dams for the long-term impact.

3. Introduction of free food points for temporary relief to the poor.

4. Provision of beds for homeless people at night-time.

5. Establishment of a national curriculum education system for long-term impact.

6. Introduction of a medical card with a million rupee insurance for the citizens.

7. Successfully removed NATO forces from Afghanistan despite pressure and demands.

8. Defeated India in a military confrontation on 27th Feb.

9. Brining Islamic conference in Pakistan twice.

10. Increase in Pakistan's GDP to 6.1 after COVID-19.

11. Bringing in $5 billion from abroad living Pakistanis, with potential for more then 50 billions in 5 years.

12. Reforms in KPK police.

13. Digitization of land record systems to avoid fraud.

14. Imran Khan's Ehsaas (Poverty Alleviation Program) which is aimed at providing relief to the underprivileged people of Pakistan.

15 order to Build cities Vertical stopping their spread in horizontal. Try to build new city near ravi river

16. Initiatives taken to preserve Pakistan's cultural heritage worldwide.

17. Anti-corruption drive under way to eliminate corrupt practices from every field of life.

18. Improved relations with China and other international powers.



Overall, Imran Khan's tenure in office was a great success story. Keep in mind he was not in majority and he was balkmailed and backstabbed thousands times in three and half years of government by his allied parties and his miltry Generals.