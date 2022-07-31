What's new

Imran Khan 'abettor' in $250m money-laundering case: Musadik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said PTI chairman Imran Khan was the ‘abettor’ in a $250 million money-laundering case and the ‘guarantor’ of Arif Naqvi, Chief Executive of the Abraj Capital and Investment Company, indicted by the US courts in a range of cases and could get up to 290-year jail.

“How a person [Imran Khan], who is the abettor and protector of the $250 million money-laundering [Bahria Town case]; and the guarantor of an accused [Arif Naqvi] whom the US courts hint at awarding 290 years jail, can be the upright and truthful,” the minister questioned while addressing a news conference in response to a presser of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

He said $250 million money-laundering stood almost one-fourth of the Pakistan-IMF’s current $1.1 billion package, and how an ‘abettor and protector’ of this illegal activity could be declared “Sadiq-o-Amin.”

The minister said it was strange that Imran Khan lived in the 200-300 Kanal house in Banigala and claimed of having no income source, but leading a luxurious life.

He said Arif Naqvi was the person, who being chief executive of a foreign company established a cricket club abroad and sent foreign funds to the PTI, which as per the laws of Pakistan was illegal.

He said Arif Naqvi, working as the fund manager of foreign investors, was facing jail in the United Kingdom on charges of fraudulent activities and for involvement in different ‘black money schemes.’ He said the accused was also wanted by US authorities after they unearthed his illegal activities in America.

As per law of the land, he said, no political party could get funds from other than Pakistani citizens and if anyone received finances from any foreign national or company it would be “black and illegal money.”
ACCOUNTABILITY ACROSS THE BOARD

Whatever PMLn want to do, do it on concrete foundations, not thru press conferences. Such speculation won't serve any purpose.

Also pay attention, to those cases already in courts for years:
  • Murderers of 'Model Town Slaughter' roaming free and on the loose
  • Criminally convicted and absconders in the UK
  • Convicted criminal General Nani is on the loose though the 'dying boar - her father' is absconding
  • Money laundering of billions - Father became PM, elder son absconding and whenever get the chance, enjoys state protocols whenever PM goes on foreign official trips
  • The Ex CM of Punjab, the son younger of main money lauderer PM now suffering from severe 'PICHHOO PAIN' as the indictment date nears
ACCOUNTABILITY ACROSS THE BOARD. Anyone corrupt and looted and consumed the money of Pakistan deserves to die from such diseases that they could not defecate from the natural path meant for.
 
Money sent to pakistan using banking channels, money coming in pakistan in $ in millions which itself help to pakistan

Why its labeled as money laundering? money not going outside of Pakistan?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553685333040136193
Jab yahe sawal Shahbaz Sharif Kay bete se Kia gya. To usne Kaha "ham investment leky aye. Hamse aisy sawal q kiye jaa rahy Hy".
 

